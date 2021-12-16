Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 16 December 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Men in Black: International, We just have to win, City of Crime, A Double Truth, The Last Will Be Last. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: A professor, 60 on 2, Free fall – Campionissimi, Calcio, Coppa Italia 2021/2022: Sampdoria-Turin, Lady Gucci – The story of Patrizia Reggiani.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 16 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: Men in Black: International, We just have to win, City of Crime, A Double Truth, The Last Will Be Last, Payback – Porter’s Revenge, Love Under the Tree, Jimmy Bobo – Bullet to the Head, The Mystery of Prince Valiant, The Hunger Games, The Iron Lady.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Men in Black: International , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : F. Gary Gray’s 2019 action, comedy, sci-fi movies, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, Rafe Spall, Emma Thompson, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Kayvan Novak, Spencer Wilding, Sartaj Garewal and Stephen Wight.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: