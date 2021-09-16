Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 16 September 2021

Film Tonight on TV: The Golden Men, The Verdict – The Children Act, The Patriot, Operation Petticoat. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Sisters forever, Star in the Star, X Factor 2021, Chicago Med, PiazzaPulita.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 16 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Golden Men, The Verdict – The Children Act, The Patriot, Operation Petticoat, Hercules – The Warrior, Kiss the Dragon, Special Watch, We Hard Men, Ninja Turtles 2 – Out of the Shadows.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Golden Men , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2 : film noir of 2019 by Vincenzo Alfieri, with Fabio De Luigi, Edoardo Leo, Giampaolo Morelli, Giuseppe Ragone, Mariela Garriga, Matilde Gioli, Susy Laude and Gian Marco Tognazzi.

, the film on the air : film noir of 2019 by Vincenzo Alfieri, with Fabio De Luigi, Edoardo Leo, Giampaolo Morelli, Giuseppe Ragone, Mariela Garriga, Matilde Gioli, Susy Laude and Gian Marco Tognazzi. The Verdict – The Children Act , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Richard Eyre’s 2017 drama, starring Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Fionn Whitehead, Ben Chaplin, Rupert Vansittart, Jason Watkins, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Nicholas Jones, Anthony Calf and Rosie Cavaliero.

, the film on the air : Richard Eyre’s 2017 drama, starring Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Fionn Whitehead, Ben Chaplin, Rupert Vansittart, Jason Watkins, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Nicholas Jones, Anthony Calf and Rosie Cavaliero. Hercules – The Warrior , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : Brett Ratner’s 2014 action, adventure film, starring Dwayne Johnson, Rufus Sewell, Aksel Hennie, Irina Shayk, John Hurt, Ian McShane, Joseph Fiennes, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Reece Ritchie, Peter Mullan, Tobias Santelmann, Rebecca Ferguson and Joe Anderson.

, the film on the air : Brett Ratner’s 2014 action, adventure film, starring Dwayne Johnson, Rufus Sewell, Aksel Hennie, Irina Shayk, John Hurt, Ian McShane, Joseph Fiennes, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Reece Ritchie, Peter Mullan, Tobias Santelmann, Rebecca Ferguson and Joe Anderson. Kiss the dragon , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Chris Nahon’s 2001 action movie, starring Jet Li, Bridget Fonda, Tchéky Karyo, Laurence Ashley, Max Ryan, Burt Kwouk, John Forgeham, Cyril Raffaelli, Didier Azoulay, Colin Prince, Vincent Glo, Ric Young, Vincent Wong, Kentaro , Isabelle Duhauvelle, Peter Lee and Stefan Sao Nelet.

, the film on the air : Chris Nahon’s 2001 action movie, starring Jet Li, Bridget Fonda, Tchéky Karyo, Laurence Ashley, Max Ryan, Burt Kwouk, John Forgeham, Cyril Raffaelli, Didier Azoulay, Colin Prince, Vincent Glo, Ric Young, Vincent Wong, Kentaro , Isabelle Duhauvelle, Peter Lee and Stefan Sao Nelet. The Patriot , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Roland Emmerich’s 2000 action movie, starring Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs, Chris Cooper, Tchéky Karyo, René Auberjonois, Lisa Brenner, Tom Wilkinson, Donal Logue, Leon Rippy, Adam Baldwin, Jay Arlen Jones, Joey D. Vieira, Gregory Smith, Skye McCole Bartusiak, Trevor Morgan, Bryan Chafin, Beatrice Bush, Logan Lerman and Mika Boorem.

, the film on the air : Roland Emmerich’s 2000 action movie, starring Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs, Chris Cooper, Tchéky Karyo, René Auberjonois, Lisa Brenner, Tom Wilkinson, Donal Logue, Leon Rippy, Adam Baldwin, Jay Arlen Jones, Joey D. Vieira, Gregory Smith, Skye McCole Bartusiak, Trevor Morgan, Bryan Chafin, Beatrice Bush, Logan Lerman and Mika Boorem. Special supervised , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : John Flynn’s 1989 drama, starring Sylvester Stallone, Donald Sutherland, Tom Sizemore, Frank McRae, Sonny Landman, Larry Romano, Darlanne Fluegel, John Amos and William Allen Young.

, the film on the air : John Flynn’s 1989 drama, starring Sylvester Stallone, Donald Sutherland, Tom Sizemore, Frank McRae, Sonny Landman, Larry Romano, Darlanne Fluegel, John Amos and William Allen Young. The Rebound – Starting over from love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Bart Freundlich’s 2009 comedy, sentimental film, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Justin Bartha.

, the film on the air : Bart Freundlich’s 2009 comedy, sentimental film, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Justin Bartha. Without a name and without rules , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Benny Chan and Jackie Chan’s 1998 action film, starring Jackie Chan, Ed Nelson, Ron Smerczak, Michelle Ferre and Mirai Yamamoto.

, the film on the air : Benny Chan and Jackie Chan’s 1998 action film, starring Jackie Chan, Ed Nelson, Ron Smerczak, Michelle Ferre and Mirai Yamamoto. Operation petticoat , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on La7D : Blake Edwards’ 1959 comedy film, starring Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, Dick Crockett, Robert Gist, Virginia Gregg, Glenn Jacobson, Harry Harvey Jr., Robert F. Hoy, Hal Baylor, Nicky Blair, William R. Callinan, Gordon Casell, Frankie Darro, Alan Dexter, Gene Evans, George Dunn, Nelson Leigh, James Lanphier, Clarence E. Lung, Leon Lontoc and Gavin MacLeod.

, the film on the air : Blake Edwards’ 1959 comedy film, starring Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, Dick Crockett, Robert Gist, Virginia Gregg, Glenn Jacobson, Harry Harvey Jr., Robert F. Hoy, Hal Baylor, Nicky Blair, William R. Callinan, Gordon Casell, Frankie Darro, Alan Dexter, Gene Evans, George Dunn, Nelson Leigh, James Lanphier, Clarence E. Lung, Leon Lontoc and Gavin MacLeod. Grown Ups 2 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Dennis Dugan’s 2013 comedy film, starring Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Salma Hayek, Steve Buscemi, Maria Bello, Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Rock, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Alexander Ludwig, Alyson Michalka, Maya Rudolph and David Spade.

, the film on the air : Dennis Dugan’s 2013 comedy film, starring Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Salma Hayek, Steve Buscemi, Maria Bello, Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Rock, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Alexander Ludwig, Alyson Michalka, Maya Rudolph and David Spade. Special Infiltrator , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Don Michael Paul’s 2002 action, crime, thriller, starring Steven Seagal, Morris Chestnut, Nia Peeples, Tony Plana, Claudia Christian, Ja Rule, Kurupt, Michael Taliferro, Bruce Weitz, Linda Thorson, Stephen J. Cannell, Yasmina Branches-Bohnen, Ross King and Eva-Maria Schonecker.

, the film on the air : Don Michael Paul’s 2002 action, crime, thriller, starring Steven Seagal, Morris Chestnut, Nia Peeples, Tony Plana, Claudia Christian, Ja Rule, Kurupt, Michael Taliferro, Bruce Weitz, Linda Thorson, Stephen J. Cannell, Yasmina Branches-Bohnen, Ross King and Eva-Maria Schonecker. A Song for my Father , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.55 on TV2000 : Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin’s 2018 drama, starring J. Michael Finley, Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins, Jason Burkey, Randy McDowell, Tanya Clarke, Brody Rose and Taegen Burns.

, the film on the air : Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin’s 2018 drama, starring J. Michael Finley, Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins, Jason Burkey, Randy McDowell, Tanya Clarke, Brody Rose and Taegen Burns. We tough men , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1987 comedy film by Maurizio Ponzi, with Enrico Montesano, Renato Pozzetto, Isabel Russinova, Novello Novelli, Alessandra Mussolini, Maria Pia Casilio, Mariangela Giordano, Ovidio Martucci and Antonella Vitale.

, the film on the air : 1987 comedy film by Maurizio Ponzi, with Enrico Montesano, Renato Pozzetto, Isabel Russinova, Novello Novelli, Alessandra Mussolini, Maria Pia Casilio, Mariangela Giordano, Ovidio Martucci and Antonella Vitale. Ninja Turtles 2 – Out of the Shadows, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Dave Green’s 2016 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Stephen Amell, Megan Fox, Laura Linney, Alan Ritchson, Will Arnett, Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, William Fichtner, Brian Tee, Tyler Perry, Gary Anthony Williams and Stephen Farrelly.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: