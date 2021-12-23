Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 23 December 2021

Film Tonight on TV: The Family Man, Now You See Me 2, A Christmas with all the trimmings, The legend of a love – Cinderella, Master & Commander. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Voice Senior, Secret Cities, Free Fall – Campionissimi, PiazzaPulita Special.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 23 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Family Man, Now You See Me 2, A Christmas with all the trimmings, The legend of a love – Cinderella, Master & Commander, Con Air, Passenger 57 – Terror at high altitude, All together inevitably, Captain Harlock, All the things you don’t know about him, We all die Christian Democrats, Little Women, Olé, The Hunger Games – The girl on fire.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Family Man , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Rete 4 : Brett Ratner’s 2000 comedy film, starring Nicolas Cage, Téa Leoni, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Piven, Saul Rubinek, Josef Sommer, Makenzie Vega, Harve Presnell, Lisa Thornhill, Francine York, Jake Milkovich and Troy Hall.

, the film on the air : Jon M. Chu’s 2016 action, comedy, thriller movies, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Caine, Ben Lamb, Lizzy Caplan, Dave Franco, Sanaa Lathan, Jay Chou, Justine Wachsberger and David Warshofsky. A Christmas with all the trimmings , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : comedy film 2012 by Giambattista Avellino, with Alessandro Gassmann, Silvio Orlando, Valentina Lodovini, Carla Signoris and Blu Yoshimi.

, the film on the air : Andy Tennant’s 1998 sentimental fantasy film, starring Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Patrick Godfrey, Megan Dodds, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy West, Anna Maguire, Joerg Stadler, Andrew Henderson, Lee Ingleby, Kate Lansbury, Matyelok Gibbs , Peter Gunn, Jeroen Krabbé, Jeanne Moreau, Richard O’Brien, Judy Parfitt, Walter Sparrow, Toby Jones and Virginia Garcia. With Air , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : thiller movie, Simon West’s 1997 action, starring Nicolas Cage, Monica Potter, John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Nick Chinlund, Colm Meaney, Ving Rhames, José Zúñiga, Jesse Borrego, Rachel Ticotin and Danny Trejo.

, the film on the air : Peter Weir’s 2003 action, adventure film, starring Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D’Arcy, Edward Woodall, Chris Larkin, Max Pirkis, Jack Randall, Max Benitz, Lee Ingleby, Richard Pates, Robert Pugh, Richard McCabe, Ian Mercer, Tony Dolan, David Threlfall and Billy Boyd. Passenger 57 – High altitude terror , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Kevin Hooks 1992 action movie, starring Wesley Snipes, Bruce Paine, Tom Sizemore, Alex Datcher, Bruce Greenwood, Elizabeth Hurley, Robert Hooks, Frank Hart, Michael Horse, Janet Elder, Kareen Germain, Joel Fogel, Kent Lindsey, Alicia Allred and Elena Ayala.

, the film on the air : Seth Gordon’s 2008 comedy film, starring Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Jon Voight, Mary Steenburgen, Dwight Yoakam, Jon Favreau, Katy Mixon, Stephanie Venditto, and Tim McGraw. Captain Harlock , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2014 Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi film by Shinji Aramaki, with the original voice of Shun Oguri.

, the film on the air : Susannah Grant’s 2006 comedy, drama, sentimental film, starring Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Kevin Smith, Fiona Shaw, Sam Jaeger, Nancy Wetzel, Yorgo Constantine, Sonja Bennett, Nicole Leroux, Kyla Anderson, Georgia Craig, Joshua Friesen, Michael Karl Richards, Darren Daurie, Nancy Hower and Jennifer Spence. Machete , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : action movie, 2010 thriller by Ethan Maniquis and Robert Rodriguez, starring Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Jessica Alba, Robert De Niro, Lindsay Lohan, Cheech Marin, Jeff Fahey, Steven Seagal, Don Johnson, Rose McGowan, Daryl Sabara, Shea Whigham, Cheryl Chin, Electra Avellan, Elise Avellan, Tom Savini and Tina Rodriguez.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2017 by The Third Secret of Satire, with Marco Ripoldi, Massimiliano Loizzi, Walter Leonardi, Renato Avallone, Valentina Lodovini, Francesco Mandelli, Martina De Santis and Augusto Zucchi. Little Women , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.55 on TV2000 : Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 drama, sentimental, starring Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Trini Alvarado, Samantha Mathis, Claire Danes, Christian Bale, Gabriel Byrne, Kirsten Dunst, Mary Wickes, John Neville, Eric Stoltz, Christine Lippa, Marco Roy and Alan Robertson.

, the film on the air : 2006 comedy film by Carlo Vanzina, with Massimo Boldi, Vincenzo Salemme, Enzo Salvi, Daryl Hannah, Natalia Estrada, Francesca Lodo, ​​Brigitta Boccoli, Armando De Razza and Niccolò Contrino. The Hunger Games – The girl on fire, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Francis Lawrence’s 2013 action, adventure, sci-fi film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Amanda Plummer and Lynn Cohen .

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

