Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 23 September 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Widows – Criminal Legacy, The Front Runner – The Vice of Power, Crimes of the Glimmer – Lair free all. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Until the last beat, He is worse than me, Star in The Star, Terrybilmente rambling, Opera: Norma.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 23 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Widows – Criminal Legacy, The Front Runner – The Vice of Power, The Crimes of the BarLume – Tana liberates all, Reprisal, Daylight – Trap in the tunnel, The wedding date – Love has its price, Devil, Mato Grosso , Half right, half left – Two players without the ball.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Widows – Criminal Legacy , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2 : Drama, Thriller 2018 by Steve McQueen, starring Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Jon Bernthal, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Carrie Coon, Garret Dillahunt, Lukas Haas, Jacki Weaver, Brian Tyree Henry, Kevin J. O’Connor, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Michael Harney, Cynthia Erivo and Molly Kunz.

, the film on the air : comedy film, comedy of 1985 by Sergio Martino, with Gigi Sammarchi, Andrea Roncato, Leo Gullotta, Milena Vukotic, Gianni Ciardo, Silvio Spaccesi, Isabel Russinova, Giorgio Vignali, Sandro Ghiani and Pino Insegno. 47 Ronin, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Carl Rinsch’s 2013 action drama film, starring Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kou Shibasaki, Tadanobu Asano and Rinko Kikuchi.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: