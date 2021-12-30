Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 30 December 2021

Film Tonight on TV: The De Filippo brothers, Tomorrow is another day, Spider-Man: A New Universe, Mystery at Crooked House, My Fair Lady. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Free fall – Champions, Whitney Houston – Star without sky, The dream of the podium – Donatella Flick Conducting Competition with LSO.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 30 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The De Filippo brothers, Tomorrow is another day, Spider-Man: A New Universe, Mystery at Crooked House, My Fair Lady, Show Dogs – Let’s Enter the Stage, Rigoletto at the Circus Maximus, Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Operation petticoat, Hellboy, The Man of the Day After, A Magical Nanny, Suspended in Time, But How Does He Do It All ?, Solitary Man, Machete Kills, The Graduates, The Hangover 3.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The De Filippo brothers , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : drama, biographical film of 2021 by Sergio Rubini, with Mario Autore, Domenico Pinelli, Anna Ferraioli Ravel, Biagio Izzo, Susy Del Giudice, Giancarlo Giannini, Marisa Laurito, Vincenzo Salemme, Maurizio Casagrande, Augusto Zucchi, Marianna Fontana, Maurizio Micheli, Luciana De Falco, Nicola Di Pinto and Giovanni Esposito.

, the film on the air : 2020 musical film by Damiano Michieletto. Tomorrow is another day , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rete 4 : comedy, drama film of 2019 by Simone Spada, with Valerio Mastandrea, Marco Giallini, Anna Ferzetti, Andrea Arcangeli, Jessica Cressy, Barbara Ronchi, Marta Bulgherini, Massimo De Santis and Stefano Fregni.

, the film on the air : 2018 action animated feature film by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, with original voices from Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Liev Schreiber, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz and Nicolas Cage . Hellboy, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Adventure film, 2004 fantasy by Guillermo del Toro, with Ron Perlman, John Hurt, Selma Blair, Rupert Evans, Karel Roden, Jeffrey Tambor, Doug Jones, Brian Steele, Ladislav Beran, Bridget Hodson, Corey Johnson, Brian Caspe, James Babson, Stephen Fisher, Garth Cooper, Angus MacInnes, Jim Howick and Mike Mignola.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: