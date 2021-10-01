Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 30 September 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Baby Driver – The Genius of Escape, Con Air, Only You – Love at First Sight, The Long Days of the Eagles. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Until the last beat, He is worse than me, Star in the Star, Football, UEFA Europa League: Lazio-Lokomotiv Moscow.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 30 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Baby Driver – The genius of escape, Con Air, Only You – Love at first sight, The long days of the eagles, The specialist, In a better world, 7 Kilos in 7 days, The Seventh Son.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Baby Driver – The genius of escape , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Edgar Wright’s 2017 action, thriller, comedy film, starring Lily James, Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Flea and Sky Ferreira.

, the film on the air : action movie, 1997 thriller by Simon West, starring Nicolas Cage, Monica Potter, John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Nick Chinlund, Colm Meaney, Ving Rhames, José Zúñiga, Jesse Borrego, Rachel Ticotin and Danny Trejo. The long days of the eagles , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Guy Hamilton’s 1969 war film, starring Harry Andrews, Michael Caine, Trevor Howard, Curd Jürgens, Ian McShane, Laurence Olivier, Kenneth More, Christopher Plummer, Nigel Patrick, Michael Redgrave, Ralph Richardson, Robert Shaw and Susannah York.

, the film on the air : 2010 horror film by Marcos Efron, starring Amber Heard, Odette Annable and Karl Urban. Only You – Love at first sight , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Norman Jewison’s 1994 comedy film, starring Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Bonnie Hunt, Joaquim de Almeida, Fisher Stevens, Billy Zane, Adam LeFevre, John Benjamin Hickey, Siobhan Fallon, Phyllis Newman, Denise Du Maurier, Antonia Rey , Tammy Minoff, Jessica Hertel and Harry Barandes.

, the film on the air : Keoni Waxman’s 2012 action, adventure, thriller film, starring Steven Seagal, Steve Austin, Steph Song, Michael Adamthwaite, Dean Redman, Michael Paré and Aliyah O’Brien. In a better world , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.55 on TV2000 : Susanne Bier’s 2010 drama, starring Mikael Persbrandt, Markus Rygaard, William Jøhnk Nielsen, Trine Dyrholm, Ulrich Thomsen, Anette Støvelbæk, Toke Lars Bjarke and Camilla Gottlieb.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

