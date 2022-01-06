Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 6 January 2022

Film Tonight on TV: The Greatest Showman, Alita: Battle Angel, Unstoppable – Out of Control, The Worst Christmas of My Life, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Matilda 6 mythical, Nureyev – The White Crow Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight in TV: Soliti Ignoti – Italy Lottery Special, Ben Hur, Living with Michael Jackson.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 6 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Greatest Showman, Alita: Battle Angel, Unstoppable – Out of Control, The worst Christmas of my life, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, mythical Matilda 6, Nureyev – The White Crow, The Last Dawn, The Flintstones in long live Rock Vegas, Chance Hero, The Postman, Self / Less.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Greatest Showman , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2 : Michael Gracey’s 2017 biopic, musical, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Paul Sparks, Diahann Carroll, Fredric Lehne, Tina Benko and Doris McCarthy.

, the film on the air : Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 action, adventure, sentimental, science fiction, thriller movies, starring Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson, Eiza González, Michelle Rodriguez, Lana Condor, Casper Van Dien, Jeff Fahey and Marko Zaror. Unstoppable – Out of control , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rete 4 : Tony Scott’s 2010 action movie, thriller, starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Ethan Suplee, Kevin Dunn, Kevin Corrigan, Kevin Chapman, Lew Temple, David Warshofsky, TJ Miller, Andy Umberger, Jessy Schram, Elizabeth Mathis , Meagan Tandy, Jeff Hochendoner, Kevin McClatchy and Richard Pelzman.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2010 by Alessandro Genovesi, with Fabio De Luigi, Cristiana Capotondi, Antonio Catania, Diego Abatantuono, Anna Bonaiuto, Laura Chiatti, Dino Abbrescia, Ale, Franz and Andrea Mingardi. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : 2001 fantasy adventure film by Chris Columbus, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Ian Hart, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw, David Bradley, Warwick Davis, John Cleese , John Hurt, Julie Walters, Zoë Wanamaker, Tom Felton and Harry Melling.

, the film on the air : Danny DeVito’s 1997 comedy film, starring Danny DeVito, Mara Wilson, Embeth Davidtz, Pam Ferris, Goliath Gregory, Brian Levinson, Sarah Magdalin, Rhea Perlman, Paul Reubens, Kira Spencer Hesser, Tracey Walter and Kiami Davael. Nureyev – The White Crow , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 2018 biopic, drama by Ralph Fiennes, starring Oleg Ivenko, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Chulpan Khamatova, Ralph Fiennes, Aleksej Morozov, Raphael Personnaz, Olivier Rabourdin, Louis Hofmann, Sergei Polunin and Yves Heck.

, the film on the air : 2003 action, drama, thriller film by Antoine Fuqua, starring Bruce Willis, Chad Smith, Monica Bellucci, Cole Hauser, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Skerritt, Paul Francis, Eamonn Walker, Johnny Messner, Charles Ingram, Nick Chinlund, Malick Bowens, Awaovieyi Agie and Akousa Busia. Christmas letter , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Terry Ingram’s 2015 comedy, sentimental film, starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson, Lynda Boyd, Dylan Kingwell, Barclay Hope, Nicola Cavendish, Lochlyn Munro, Greg Vaughan, Jeremy Guilbaut, William C. Vaughan and Gillian Barber.

, the film on the air : Brian Levant’s 2000 comedy film, starring Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin, Kristen Johnston, Jane Krakowski, Thomas Gibson, Joan Collins, Alan Cumming and Harvey Korman. I leave you because I love you too much , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on La7D : 2005 comedy film by Francesco Ranieri Martinotti, with Alessandro Siani, Francesco Albanese, Maria Mazza, Mariana Braga, Gianni Parisi, Nunzia Schiano, Lello Musella, Caterina De Santis, Gennaro Piccirillo, Clara Bindi and Mario Porfito.

, the film on the air : Sam Yates’ 2019 mystery film, starring Jonah Hauer-King, Lyndsey Marshal, Bronagh Waugh, Waleed Elgadi, Jack Deam, Crystal Clarke and Mark Lambert. Intersections , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : action movie, 2013 thriller by David Marconi, starring Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander, Roschdy Zem, Moussa Maaskri, Marie-Josée Croze and Charlie Bewley.

, the film on the air : comedy, sentimental film of 2017 by Olaf Kreinsen, with Federica Sabatini, Matthias Zera, Ricky Tognazzi, Stefania Rocca, Harald Krassnitzer, Ann-Kathrin Kramer and Elena Cotta. Hero by chance , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.55 on TV2000 : 1992 comedy film by Stephen Frears, starring Dustin Hoffman, Geena Davis, Andy Garcia, Joan Cusack, Kevin J. O’Connor, Don Pugsley, Richard Riehle, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lee Wilkof, Don Yesso, Susie Cusack, Christian Clemenson, Bobby C. Collins, Tom Arnold and Daniel Baldwin.

, the film on the air : drama, sentimental 1994 film by Michael Radford and Massimo Troisi, with Philippe Noiret, Massimo Troisi, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Renato Scarpa, Linda Moretti, Mariano Rigillo and Anna Bonaiuto. Self / Less, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: 2015 Sci-Fi Thriller Film by Tarsem Singh, starring Ryan Reynolds, Ben Kingsley, Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Natalie Martinez, Victor Garber, Derek Luke, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Teri Wyble, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Melora Hardin, Sam Page , Brendan McCarthy, Thomas Francis Murphy, Emily Tremaine and Griff Furst.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: