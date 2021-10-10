Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 7 October 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Passengers, Sahara, Lethal Weapon, A Great Year. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Until the last beat, He is worse than me, Star in the Star.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 7 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Passengers, Sahara, Lethal Weapon, A great year, Intruders, Women, rules … and a lot of trouble !, In search of Bobby Fischer, If you are so, I tell you yes, Jackie Brown.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Passengers , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Morten Tyldum’s 2016 science fiction, sentimental film, starring Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Aurora Perrineau and Marie Burke.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Here the main programs Tonight on TV .