Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 9 December 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri, IT: Chapter 2, The Rule of Silence – The Company You Keep, Love Actually. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: A professor, The monster of Florence – That silence that is not silent, Zelig, X Factor 2021.

Following the death of the great director Lina Wertmüller, the schedules of some channels may undergo changes, not yet communicated at the time of publication of this article

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 9 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri, IT: Chapter 2, The Rule of Silence – The Company You Keep, Love Actually, The Counselor, The Jackal, That House in the Woods, 30 years in 1 second, Nothing can stop us, Sherlock Holmes – Shadow play, Marie Heurtin – From dark to light.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Drama, 2017 thriller by Martin McDonagh, starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, Abbie Cornish, Caleb Landry Jones, Lucas Hedges, Kerry Condon, Zeljko Ivanek and Amanda Warren.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: