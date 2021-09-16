Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 9 September 2021

Film Tonight on TV: The Favorite, Pele, Escape Plan 3 – The Last Challenge, Where we left off, Sabrina. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Seat Music Awards 2021, NCIS and Crimes in Paradise, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 9 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: La Favorita, Pelé, Escape Plan 3 – The Last Challenge, Where we were, Sabrina, 48 Hours, The revolt of the ex, The asylum of the fathers, Unhappy and happy, Ninja Turtles, Crimes of the BarLume – Sea force four.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Favorite , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Yorgos Lanthimos’ historical, historical drama of 2018, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, Jenny Rainsford, James Smith and Basil Eidenbenz.

Pele , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : 2016 biopic, drama film by Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist, starring Kevin de Paula, Leonardo Lima Carvalho, Diego Boneta, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rodrigo Santoro and Milton Gonçalves.

Escape Plan 3 – The Ultimate Challenge , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai4 : John Herzfeld's 2019 action movie, thriller, starring Sylvester Stallone, Dave Bautista, Jaime King, Harry Shum Jr., Devon Sawa, Daniel Bernhardt, 50 Cent, Malese Jow, Russell Wong and Jeff Chase.

Where were we , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Jonathan Demme's 2015 musical drama, starring Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Mamie Gummer, Rick Springfield, Sebastian Stan, Audra McDonald, Doris McCarthy, Charlotte Rae and Nick Westrate.

48 hours , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Walter Hill 1982 comedy, crime film, starring Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy, Annette O'Toole, Frank McRae, James Remar, David Patrick Kelly, Sonny Landham, Brion James, James Keane, Tara King, Jonathan Banks, Greta Blackburn , Olivia Brown and Kerry Sherman.

The revolt of the ex , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Mark Waters' 2009 comedy, sentimental film, starring Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey, Michael Douglas, Emma Stone, Noureen DeWulf, Anne Archer, Noa Tishby, Daniel Sunjata, Lacey Chabert and Christa B. Allen.

Chinese Zodiac , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Jackie Chan's 2012 action, adventure, martial arts, comedy, starring Jackie Chan, Shu Qi, Oliver Platt and Laura Weissbecker.

Sabrina , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on La7D : Billy Wilder's 1954 comedy, sentimental film, starring Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden, Walter Hampden, John Williams, Martha Hyer, Joan Vohs, Marcel Dalio, Ellen Corby, Nella Walker and Marcel Hillaire.

Dad's kindergarten , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : comedy film, 2003 family by Steve Carr, with Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin, Steve Zahn, Regina King, Kevin Nealon, Jonathan Katz, Siobhan Fallon, Lisa Edelstein, Lacey Chabert, Laura Kightlinger, Leila Arcieri, Anjelica Huston, Khamani Griffin , Max Burkholder, Paul Anthony Reynolds, Rachael Harris, Arthur Young and Elle Fanning.

Black Dawn – Firestorm , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Alexander Gruszynski's 2005 action movie, starring Steven Seagal, Mike Baldridge, Tamara Davies, Nicholas Davidoff, Warren Derosa, Angela Gots, Joe Halpin, Noa Hegesh, John Pyper-Ferguson, Matt Salinger, Ingrid Sonray, David St. James, Julian Stone, Roman Varshavsky and Eddie Velez.

Unhappy and happy , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1992 comedy film by Neri Parenti, with Renato Pozzetto, Ezio Greggio, Francesca D'Aloja, Yvonne Sciò, Marina Suma, Francesca Rinaldi, Fabiana Medici, Jean Paul, Giorgio Palombi, Lucrezia Molero, Renata Attivissimo, Angelo Barnabucci, Roberto Bisacco and Gugliemo Carbonaro.

, the film on the air : 1992 comedy film by Neri Parenti, with Renato Pozzetto, Ezio Greggio, Francesca D’Aloja, Yvonne Sciò, Marina Suma, Francesca Rinaldi, Fabiana Medici, Jean Paul, Giorgio Palombi, Lucrezia Molero, Renata Attivissimo, Angelo Barnabucci, Roberto Bisacco and Gugliemo Carbonaro. Ninja Turtles, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Jonathan Liebesman’s 2014 adventure, action, fantasy film, starring Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, Will Arnett, Whoopi Goldberg, William Fichtner, Noel Fisher, Danny Woodburn, Jeremy Howard, Mos Def and Pete Ploszek.

