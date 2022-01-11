Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday 11 January 2022

Movies Tonight on TV: Everyone Knows, The Last Witch Hunter, Honeymoons, Enemy at the Gates, The Perfect Robbery. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Wonders – The peninsula of treasures with Alberto Angela: from Monza to Palermo, A single hour I would like you, Sissi, Back to School.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Everybody knows , the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on Rai 5 : Asghar Farhadi’s 2018 drama, starring Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, Eduard Fernández, Bárbara Lennie, Inma Cuesta, Elvira Mínguez, Ramón Barea, Roger Casamajor and JoséÁngel Egido.

, the film on the air : Roger Donaldson’s 2008 thriller film, starring Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows, Stephen Campbell Moore, James Faulkner, Daniel Mays, Craig Fairbrass, Michael Jibson, Georgia Taylor and Alki David. The Last Witch Hunter – The last witch hunter , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : 2015 action, adventure, fantasy film by Breck Eisner, starring Vin Diesel, Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood, Michael Caine, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Julie Engelbrecht and Armani Jackson.

, the film on the air : Drama, War 2001 by Jean-Jacques Annaud, starring Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law, Rachel Weisz, Bob Hoskins, Ed Harris, Dana Cebulla, Gabriel Thomson, Ron Perlman and Robert Stadlober. Far West , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Raoul Walsh’s 1964 western, starring Troy Donahue, Suzanne Pleshette, Mary Patton, James Gregory, Claude Akins, Eleanor Audley, Diane McBain and William Reynolds.

, the film on the air : Comedy film, 2013 parody by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, starring Maiara Walsh, Cody Christian, Brant Daugherty, Alexandria Deberry, Lauren Bowles, Nick Gomez, Joseph Aviel, Jade Roberts and Jason Stanly. Mediterranean diet , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : 2009 comedy film by Joaquín Oristrell, starring Olivia Molina, Paco León, Carmen Balagué, Roberto Álvarez, Jesús Castejón and Alfonso Bassave.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2014 by Fabrizio Costa, with Neri Marcorè, Giampaolo Morelli, Donatella Finocchiaro, Camilla Filippi, Giuliana Lojodice, Selvaggia Quattrini and Luciano Virgilio. Honeymoons , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1995 comedy film by Carlo Verdone, with Carlo Verdone, Veronica Pivetti, Cinzia Mascoli, Claudia Gerini, Mario Granato, Maddalena Fellini, Manuela Arcuri, Cristina Ascani, Agnese Ricchi, Ermanno Schiavina, Francesco Romei, Alessandro Ruo, Enzo Salomone, Martino Scovacricchi, Edoardo Siravo, Gloria Sirabella, Paolo Triestino, Nanni Tamma, Gianni Vagliani, Adriana Volpe, Costantino Valente, Marcello Magnelli, Angela Masini, Ugo Luly and Luis Molteni.

, the film on the air : Robert Schwentke’s 2013 action, comedy, sci-fi, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Bridges, Kevin Bacon, Mary-Louise Parker, Robert Knepper, James Hong, Zoe Aggeliki, Stephanie Szostak, Mike O’Malley, Devin Ratray and Marisa Miller . Walk don’t run, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000: Charles Walters’ 1966 comedy film, starring Cary Grant, Samantha Eggar, Jim Hutton, John Standing, Miiko Taka, Ted Hartley and Ben Astar.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: