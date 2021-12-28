Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday 28 December 2021

Movies Tonight on TV: The Addams Family, Seven Minutes After Midnight, The Bourne Supremacy, Amarcord, Unbreakable. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Wonders – The peninsula of treasures, I wish you only one hour, Sissi, The hyenas present: Il giallo di Ponza.

Film Tonight on TV Today Tuesday 28 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Addams Family, Seven Minutes After Midnight, The Bourne Supremacy, Amarcord, Unbreakable, The Fated, One Perfect Hit, Men of Honor, Italian Divorce, The Pioneers of Alaska, La Neverending Story, Indiscreet, Matrix Reloaded.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Addams Family , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : animated film, comedy of 2019 by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, with the Italian voices of Virginia Raffaele, Pino Insegno, Eleonora Gaggero, Raoul Bova, Luciano Spinelli and Loredana Bertè.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2004 thriller by Paul Greengrass, starring Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Brian Cox, Julia Stiles, Karl Urban, Gabriel Mann, Joan Allen, Marton Csokas, Tom Gallop, John Bedford Lloyd, Ethan Sandler, Michelle Monaghan, Karel Roden, Tomas Arana and Oksana Akinshina. A perfect shot , the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on La7 : Michael Radford’s 2007 thriller film, starring Michael Caine, Demi Moore, Lambert Wilson, Jonathan Aris, Derren Nesbitt, Nathaniel Parker, Shaughan Seymour, Nicholas Jones, Joss Ackland, Silas Carson, Rosalind March and Stanley Townsend.

, the film on the air : 2000 drama film by George Tillman Jr., starring Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr., Charlize Theron, Aunjanue Ellis, Hal Holbrook, Michael Rapaport, Powers Boothe, David Keith, Holt McCallany, Joshua Leonard, Dennis Troutman, Joshua Feinman , Carl Lumbly, Lonette McKee and David Conrad. Unbreakable – The predestined , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : M. Night Shyamalan’s 2000 thriller film, starring Bruce Willis, Robin Wright, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlayne Woodard, Spencer Treat Clark, Eamonn Walker, Leslie Stefanson, Elizabeth Lawrence, James Handy, Sean Oliver, John Patrick Amedori and Joey Perillo.

, the film on the air : 2016 fantasy drama film by Juan Antonio Bayona, starring Liam Neeson, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Lewis MacDougall, Toby Kebbell, Geraldine Chaplin, Jennifer Lim and James Melville. Italian divorce , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : comedy, drama film from 1961 by Pietro Germi, with Marcello Mastroianni, Daniela Rocca, Stefania Sandrelli, Leopoldo Trieste, Umberto Spadaro, Angela Cardile, Margherita Girelli, Lando Buzzanca, Pietro Tordi, Laura Tomiselli, Ugo Torrente, Antonio Acqua, Renzo Marignano , Saro Arcidiacono, Bianca Castagnetta, Ignazio Roberto Daidone, Daniela Igliozzi, Giovanni Fassiolo and Edy Nogara.

, the film on the air : comedy, drama film from 1973 by Federico Fellini, with Pupella Maggio, Armando Brancia, Magali Noël, Ciccio Ingrassia, Nando Orfei, Luigi Rossi, Gianfilippo Carcano, Gennaro Ombra, Bruno Zanin, Dina Adorni, Domenico Pertica, Francesco Vona, Maria Antonietta Belluzzi, Stefano Proietti, Josiane Tanzilli, Giuseppe Ianigro, Lino Patruno, Bruno Lenzi, Francesco Maselli, Carla Mora and Antonino Faà Di Bruno The pioneers of Alaska , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : 1956 western film by Jesse Hibbs, starring Anne Baxter and Jeff Chandler.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2008 comedy by Gil Junger, starring Masi Oka, Nate Torrence, Jayma Mays, Marika Dominczyk, JP Manoux, Larry Miller and Anne Hathaway. The Neverending Story , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Wolfgang Petersen’s 1984 fantasy adventure film, starring Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway, Tami Stronach, Deep Roy, Gerald McRaney, Sydney Bromley, Patricia Hayes, Moses Gunn, Thomas Hill and Tilo Prückner.

, the film on the air : 2009 comedy film by John Delbridge, starring Henriette Richter-Röhl, Andreas Pietschmann, Eleonore Weisgerber, Heidelinde Weis, Ivonne Schönherr, Andreas Guenther, Gregor Bloeb, Elzemarieke de Vos, Thomas Balou Martin, Beate Maes and Nils Buschmann. The magic castle , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.40 on Rai Gulp : 2013 animated film by Jeremy Degruson and Ben Stassen.

, the film on the air : Stanley Donen’s 1958 sentimental film, starring Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, Cecil Parker and Phyllis Calvert. Matrix Reloaded, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: 2003 action, sci-fi movie by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Jada Pinkett Smith, Monica Bellucci, Matt McColm, Harry J. Lennix, Lambert Wilson, Steve Bastoni, Anthony Wong and Gloria Foster.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: