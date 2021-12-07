Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday 7 December 2021

Film Tonight on TV: The Phone Grant – Once Upon A Time Vigata, Godsend – Evil Is Reborn, End of Justice: No One Is Innocent, Taken 3 – The Hour of Truth. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The College 6, Football, UEFA Champions League: Milan-Liverpool, Le Iene.

Film Tonight on TV Today Tuesday 7 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: The Phone Grant – Once Upon a Time Vigata, Godsend – Evil Is Reborn, End of Justice: No One Is Innocent, Taken 3 – Hour of Truth, True Lies, In Her Shoes – If I were her, Chisum, Look who’s talking 2, 5 dates to make her fall in love, He is worse than me, The neighbor’s grass is always greener.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Concession of the telephone – Once upon a time there was Vigata , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.50 on Rai 1 : comedy, dramatic, historical 2020 film by Roan Johnson, with Alessio Vassallo, Thomas Trabacchi, Federica de Cola, Corrado Fortuna, Dajana Roncione, Corrado Guzzanti, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Ninni Bruschetta, Michele Di Mauro, Antonio Alveario, Sergio Vespertino, Emmanuele Aita, Alessandro Schiavo and Francesco Brandi.

A Christmas with love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Michael Robinson's sentimental 2018 film, starring Kimberly Sustad, Paul Campbell, Kathie Lee Gifford, Giles Panton, Dolores Drake and Natalie Sharp.

True Lies , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : James Cameron's 1994 action thriller film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Eliza Dushku, Grant Heslov, Art Malik, Marshall Manesh, Jane Morris, Dieter Rauter, and Crystina Wyler.

Godsend – Evil is reborn , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : 2004 thriller, horror film by Nick Hamm, starring Greg Kinnear, Rebecca Romijn, Robert De Niro, Cameron Bright, Jake Simons, Janet Bailey, Elle Downs, Raoul Bhaneja, Jenny Levine, Thomas Chambers, Munro Chambers and Jeff Christensen.

In Her Shoes – If I were her , the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on Rai 5 : Comedy, Drama 2004 by Curtis Hanson, starring Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette, Shirley MacLaine, Mark Feuerstein, Brooke Smith, Francine Beers, Richard Burgi, Norman Lloyd, Eric Balfour, Andy Powers, Marcia Jean Kurtz, Ken Howard, Candice Azzara and Jerry Adler.

End of Justice: Nobody is innocent , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Dan Gilroy's drama, thriller 2017, starring Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Shelley Hennig, Carmen Ejogo, Nazneen Contractor, Tony Plana and Niles Fitch.

Chisum , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Andrew V. McLaglen's 1970 western film, starring John Wayne, Forrest Tucker, Christopher George, Ben Johnson, Glenn Corbett, Lynda Day, John Agar, Lloyd Battista, Bruce Cabot, Andrew Prine, Richard Jaeckel and Patrick Knowles.

Spiders 3D , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2013 sci-fi thriller film by Tibor Takács, starring Christa Campbell, Patrick Muldoon, William Hope, Shelly Varod, Jon Mack, Sydney Sweeney, Zlateto Keremedchieva, Sarah Brown and Christian Contreras.

Look who's talking 2 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Amy Heckerling's 1990 comedy, family, sentimental film, starring John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, Olympia Dukakis, Elias Koteas, Twink Caplan, Don S. Davis, Alex Bruhansky, Dorothy Fehr, Lesley Ewen, Nikki Grahan, Gilbert Gottried, Neal Israel, Georgia Keithley and Douglas Zarhit.

5 dates to make her fall in love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : 2009 comedy, sentimental film by Nia Vardalos, starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Stephen Guarino, Amir Arison, Zoe Kazan, Gary Wilmes, Mike Starr, Judah Friedlander, Rachel Dratch, Jay O. Sanders, Lynda Gravatt, Suzanne Shepherd and Ward Horton.

A Summer of Love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai Premium : Lynne Stopkewich's 2016 sentimental film, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant, Travis Milne, Aidan Kahn, Crystal Balint, Madison Desjarlais, Matt Afonso, Christine Willes, Hannah Cheramy and Hannah Pederson.

He is worse than me , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1984 comedy film by Enrico Oldoini, with Adriano Celentano, Renato Pozzetto, Massimo Pongo, Raimondo Prunesti, Ilse Reimann, Sergio Renda, Dan Stephen, Pina D'Eva, Enzo De Toma, Kelly Van Der Velden, Lamotte Atkins, Liliana Bocchi , Rossella Gardini and Floriano Omoboni.

Taken 3 – The hour of truth , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Olivier Megaton's 2015 action movie, thriller, starring Liam Neeson, Famke Janssen, Maggie Grace, Forest Whitaker, Jon Gries, Leland Orser, Jonny Weston, Dylan Bruno and Alan D. Purwin.

, the film on the air : Olivier Megaton’s 2015 action movie, thriller, starring Liam Neeson, Famke Janssen, Maggie Grace, Forest Whitaker, Jon Gries, Leland Orser, Jonny Weston, Dylan Bruno and Alan D. Purwin. The neighbour’s grass is always greener, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000: Stanley Donen’s 1960 comedy film, starring Cary Grant, Deborah Kerr, Robert Mitchum, Jean Simmons and Moray Watson.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: