Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Saturday Sunday and Monday, 10 days with Santa Claus, PELHAM 1 2 3 Hostages on the subway, The Meddler, The Best of Youth. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The College 6, Football, Italy Cup 2021/2022: Genoa-Salernitana.

Film Tonight on TV Today Tuesday 14 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: Saturday Sunday and Monday, 10 days with Santa, PELHAM 1 2 3 Hostages on the subway, The Meddler, The Best of Youth, Blood Father, The Karate Kid: the legend continues, Shooter, It’s a dirty business, Lieutenant Parker! , Tremors, Look Who’s Talking, Butter, The Odd Couple.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Saturday Sunday and Monday , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : 2021 comedy film by Edoardo De Angelis, with Sergio Castellitto, Fabrizia Sacchi, Gianpaolo Fabrizio, Maria Rosaria Omaggio, Maria Vera Ratti, Liliana Bottone, Toni Laudadio, Adriano Pantaleo, Gianluca Di Gennaro, Margherita Laterza, Giulia Pica, Ginestra Paladino and Nunzia Schiano.

, the film on the air : 2021 comedy film by Edoardo De Angelis, with Sergio Castellitto, Fabrizia Sacchi, Gianpaolo Fabrizio, Maria Rosaria Omaggio, Maria Vera Ratti, Liliana Bottone, Toni Laudadio, Adriano Pantaleo, Gianluca Di Gennaro, Margherita Laterza, Giulia Pica, Ginestra Paladino and Nunzia Schiano. Blood Father , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rete 4 : action movie, 2016 thriller by Jean-François Richet, starring Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty, Diego Luna, Michael Parks, William H. Macy, Dale Dickey, Miguel Sandoval, Richard Cabral, Thomas Mann, Daniel Moncada and Ryan Dorsey.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2016 thriller by Jean-François Richet, starring Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty, Diego Luna, Michael Parks, William H. Macy, Dale Dickey, Miguel Sandoval, Richard Cabral, Thomas Mann, Daniel Moncada and Ryan Dorsey. 10 days with Santa Claus , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : comedy film of 2020 by Alessandro Genovesi, with Fabio De Luigi, Valentina Lodovini, Diego Abatantuono, Angelica Elli, Matteo Castellucci and Bianca Usai.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2020 by Alessandro Genovesi, with Fabio De Luigi, Valentina Lodovini, Diego Abatantuono, Angelica Elli, Matteo Castellucci and Bianca Usai. The Karate Kid: the legend continues , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : 2010 action, drama, family film by Harald Zwart, starring Jackie Chan, Jaden Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Wenwen Han, Rongguang Yu, Zhensu Wu, Zhiheng Wang, Zhenwei Wang, Jared Minns, Shijia Lü, Yi Zhao, Bo Zhang, Luke Carberry, Cameron Hillman, Ghye Samuel Brown and Rocky Shi.

, the film on the air : 2010 action, drama, family film by Harald Zwart, starring Jackie Chan, Jaden Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Wenwen Han, Rongguang Yu, Zhensu Wu, Zhiheng Wang, Zhenwei Wang, Jared Minns, Shijia Lü, Yi Zhao, Bo Zhang, Luke Carberry, Cameron Hillman, Ghye Samuel Brown and Rocky Shi. Shooter , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : 2007 action movie, thriller by Antoine Fuqua, starring Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara, Elias Koteas, Rhona Mitra, Rade Sherbedgia and Ned Beatty.

, the film on the air : 2007 action movie, thriller by Antoine Fuqua, starring Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara, Elias Koteas, Rhona Mitra, Rade Sherbedgia and Ned Beatty. PELHAM 1 2 3 Hostages on the subway , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : action movie, 2009 thriller by Tony Scott, starring Denzel Washington, John Travolta, Luis Guzmán, Gbenga Akinnagbe, John Turturro, James Gandolfini, Brian Haley, Victor Gojcaj, Ramon Rodriguez, Jason Butler Harner, Chance Kelly, Michael Rispoli, Tonye Patano, John Benjamin Hickey, Jason Cerbone and Adrian Martinez.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2009 thriller by Tony Scott, starring Denzel Washington, John Travolta, Luis Guzmán, Gbenga Akinnagbe, John Turturro, James Gandolfini, Brian Haley, Victor Gojcaj, Ramon Rodriguez, Jason Butler Harner, Chance Kelly, Michael Rispoli, Tonye Patano, John Benjamin Hickey, Jason Cerbone and Adrian Martinez. The Meddler, the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on Rai 5 : Lorene Scafaria’s 2016 comedy, drama, sentimental film, starring Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne, JK Simmons, Jerrod Carmichael, Cecily Strong, Lucy Punch, Michael McKean, Jason Ritter, Sarah Baker and Casey Wilson.

the film on the air : Lorene Scafaria’s 2016 comedy, drama, sentimental film, starring Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne, JK Simmons, Jerrod Carmichael, Cecily Strong, Lucy Punch, Michael McKean, Jason Ritter, Sarah Baker and Casey Wilson. The best youth , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 2003 drama film by Marco Tullio Giordana, with Luigi Lo Cascio, Adriana Asti, Sonia Bergamasco, Maya Sansa, Fabrizio Gifuni, Alessio Boni, Jasmine Trinca, Camilla Filippi, Valentina Carnelutti, Andrea Tidona, Lidia Vitale, Claudio Gioè, Paolo Bonanni , Riccardo Scamarcio, Giovanni Scifoni, Greta Cavuoti, Sara Pavoncello, Therese Vaddem, Giovanni Martorana, Dario Veca, Walter Da Pozzo, Nila Carnelutti, Francesco La Macchia, Marcello Prayer, Pippo Montalbano and Domenico Centamore.

, the film on the air : 2003 drama film by Marco Tullio Giordana, with Luigi Lo Cascio, Adriana Asti, Sonia Bergamasco, Maya Sansa, Fabrizio Gifuni, Alessio Boni, Jasmine Trinca, Camilla Filippi, Valentina Carnelutti, Andrea Tidona, Lidia Vitale, Claudio Gioè, Paolo Bonanni , Riccardo Scamarcio, Giovanni Scifoni, Greta Cavuoti, Sara Pavoncello, Therese Vaddem, Giovanni Martorana, Dario Veca, Walter Da Pozzo, Nila Carnelutti, Francesco La Macchia, Marcello Prayer, Pippo Montalbano and Domenico Centamore. This is dirty business, Lieutenant Parker! , the film airing tonight on tv at 9pm on Iris: John Sturges’ 1974 crime film, starring John Wayne, Eddie Albert, Diana Muldaur, Colleen Dewhurst, Clu Gulager, David Huddleston, Al Lettieri, Roger E. Mosley, Julie Adams and Jim Watkins.

, the film airing tonight on tv at 9pm on Iris: John Sturges’ 1974 crime film, starring John Wayne, Eddie Albert, Diana Muldaur, Colleen Dewhurst, Clu Gulager, David Huddleston, Al Lettieri, Roger E. Mosley, Julie Adams and Jim Watkins. Tremors , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Ron Underwood’s 1989 horror film, starring Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross, Reba McEntire, Ariana Richards, Charlotte Stewart, Robby Jacoby and Tony Genaro.

, the film on the air : Ron Underwood’s 1989 horror film, starring Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross, Reba McEntire, Ariana Richards, Charlotte Stewart, Robby Jacoby and Tony Genaro. Look Who’s Talking , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : 1989 comedy, family, sentimental film by Amy Heckerling, starring Alley, John Travolta, Olympia Dukakis, George Segal, Abe Vigoda, Douglas Tuck, B. Casey Grant, Jeff Irvine, Louis Heckerling, Don S. Davis, William B. Davis, Aurelio Di Nunzio, Andrea Mann and Oscar Ramos.

, the film on the air : 1989 comedy, family, sentimental film by Amy Heckerling, starring Alley, John Travolta, Olympia Dukakis, George Segal, Abe Vigoda, Douglas Tuck, B. Casey Grant, Jeff Irvine, Louis Heckerling, Don S. Davis, William B. Davis, Aurelio Di Nunzio, Andrea Mann and Oscar Ramos. Butter , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Jim Field Smith’s 2011 comedy film, starring Hugh Jackman, Olivia Wilde, Alicia Silverstone, Ashley Greene, Jennifer Garner, Yara Shahidi, Ty Burrell, Phyllis Smith, Rob Corddry, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Kristen Schaal, Joe Chrest and Corena Chase .

, the film on the air : Jim Field Smith’s 2011 comedy film, starring Hugh Jackman, Olivia Wilde, Alicia Silverstone, Ashley Greene, Jennifer Garner, Yara Shahidi, Ty Burrell, Phyllis Smith, Rob Corddry, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Kristen Schaal, Joe Chrest and Corena Chase . Wise advice, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai Premium : 2009 comedy film by John Delbridge, starring Henriette Richter-Röhl, Andreas Pietschmann, Eleonore Weisgerber, Heidelinde Weis, Ivonne Schönherr, Andreas Guenther, Gregor Bloeb, Elzemarieke de Vos, Thomas Balou Martin, Beate Maes and Nils Buschmann.

the film on the air : 2009 comedy film by John Delbridge, starring Henriette Richter-Röhl, Andreas Pietschmann, Eleonore Weisgerber, Heidelinde Weis, Ivonne Schönherr, Andreas Guenther, Gregor Bloeb, Elzemarieke de Vos, Thomas Balou Martin, Beate Maes and Nils Buschmann. Vip , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34 : 2008 comedy film by Carlo Vanzina, with Enrico Brignano, Matteo Branciamore, Carlo Buccirosso, Martina Colombari, Maurizio Mattioli, Monica Scattini, Alena Seredova and Maria Grazia Cucinotta.

, the film on the air : 2008 comedy film by Carlo Vanzina, with Enrico Brignano, Matteo Branciamore, Carlo Buccirosso, Martina Colombari, Maurizio Mattioli, Monica Scattini, Alena Seredova and Maria Grazia Cucinotta. Guardians , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Sarik Andreasyan’s 2017 science fiction action movie, starring Anton Pampushnyy, Alina Lanina, Sanjar Madi, Sebastien Sisak, Valeriya Shkirando, Stanislav Shirin and Vyacheslav Razbegaev.

, the film on the air : Sarik Andreasyan’s 2017 science fiction action movie, starring Anton Pampushnyy, Alina Lanina, Sanjar Madi, Sebastien Sisak, Valeriya Shkirando, Stanislav Shirin and Vyacheslav Razbegaev. The strange couple, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000: Gene Saks’ 1968 comedy film, starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, John Fiedler, Herb Edelman, David Sheiner, Larry Haines, Monica Evans, Carole Shelley, and Iris Adrian.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: