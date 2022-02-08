Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Film Tonight on TV: Alita: Battle Angel, Miss Sloane – Power Games, A Quiet Weekend of Scary, Grouse, Braven – The Brave. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Lea – A new day, I wish you only one hour, Football, Coppa Italia: Inter-Roma, Italia’s Got Talent.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Alita: Angel of battle the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi movies, starring Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson, Eiza González, Michelle Rodriguez, Lana Condor, Casper Van Dien, Jeff Fahey and Marko Zaror.

the on air : John Landis’ 1988 comedy film, starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Madge Sinclair, Shari Headley, Eriq LaSalle, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Allison Dean, Samuel L. Jackson, Calvin Lockhart, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Jake Steinfeld. Ultimatum to Earth the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : Scott Derrickson’s 2008 science fiction film, starring Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, John Cleese, Kyle Chandler, Robert Knepper, James Hong, John Rothman, and Juan Riedinger.

the on air : John Madden’s 2016 drama, thriller, starring Jessica Chastain, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alison Pill, Mark Strong, John Lithgow, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jake Lacy, Sam Waterston, Douglas Smith, Dylan Baker and Ennis Esmer. A quiet weekend of fear the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : John Boorman’s 1972 adventure, drama, thriller, starring Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox, Ed Ramey, Billy Redden, Seamon Glass, Randall Deal, John Fawler, Ken Keener, Bill McKinney, Macon McCalman, Lewis Crone, James Dickey, Charley Boorman, Belinha Beatty and Herbert Coward.

the on air : Frank McDonald’s 1963 western, starring Ben Cooper, Jan Merlin, Colleen Miller, Audie Murphy and DeForest Kelley. Don’t dump me the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Nicholas Stoller’s 2008 comedy film, starring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Bill Hader, Liz Cackowski, Maria Thayer, Jack McBrayer, Taylor Wily, Da’Vone Mcdonald, Steve Landesberg, Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd , Kala Alexander, William Baldwin and Jason Bateman.

the on air : 2015 comedy, sentimental film by Ariel Winograd, starring Diego Peretti, Maribel Verdú, Guadalupe Manent, Horacio Fontova and Martín Piroyansky. Grouse the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1998 comedy film by Carlo Verdone, with Carlo Verdone, Giorgia Brugnoli, Maria Luisa Busi, Piero Di Carlo, Roberto Mincuzzi, Ines Nobili, Regina Orioli, Enrica Rosso, Paolo Triestino, Mario Granato, Marcello Magnelli, Tony Brennero, Gloria Sirabella , Costantino Valente, Alessia Bruno, Ernesto Fioretti and Mimmo Petrelli.

the on air : Lin Oeding’s 2018 action movie, starring Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Jill Wagner, Stephen Lang, Sasha Rossof, Sala Baker, Fraser Aitcheson, Teach Grant, Glenn Ennis and Zahn McClarnon. Bread and Roses the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000 : Ken Loach’s 2000 drama, starring Adrien Brody, Pilar Padilla, Elpidia Carrillo, Jack McGee, Monica Rivas, Lillian Hurst, Frank Davila, Mayron Payes, Melody Garrett, Maria Orellana, Gigi Jackman, Beverly Reynolds, Eloy Méndez, Elena Antonenko and Olga Gorelik.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: