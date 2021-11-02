Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Horse Fever, Kingsman: Secret Service, Ghostbusters, Departures. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor, Il Collegio, Football, UEFA Champions League: Juventus-Zenit, Le Iene, Game of talents.

Film Tonight on TV Today Tuesday 2 November 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Horse Fever, Kingsman: Secret Service, Ghostbusters, Departures, Chaos, The Way to Santiago, Fire Caravan, Heartbreakers, Ace, The Losers.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Horse fever, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie: 1976 comedy film by Steno, with Gigi Proietti, Enrico Montesano, Catherine Spaak, Mario Carotenuto, Maria Teresa Albani, Gigi Ballista, Niki Gentile, Adolfo Celi, Luciano Bonanni, Francesco De Rosa, Ennio Antonelli, Nerina Montagnani, Fernando Cerulli, Giuseppe Castellano, Renzo Ozzano, Franca Scagnetti and Marina Confalone.

The way to Santiago, the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on Rai 5: 2010 adventure, comedy, drama film by Emilio Estevez, starring Emilio Estevez, Martin Sheen, James Nesbitt, Deborah Kara Unger, Joaquim de Almeida, Yorick van Wageningen, Tchéky Karyo, Spencer Garrett and Antonio Gil.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: