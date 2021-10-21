Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: 7 Strangers in El Royale, A Metro From You, Millennium – The One That Doesn’t Kill, Babel, Faster, Brooklyn. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Football, UEFA Champions League: Porto-Milan, Le Iene.

Film Tonight on TV Today Tuesday 19 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: 7 strangers in El Royale, A Metro from You, Millennium – The One That Doesn’t Kill, Babel, Faster, Brooklyn, The Perfect Lovers, The Best Offer, Transformers 3.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

7 unknown in El Royale , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Drew Goddard’s 2018 thriller film, starring Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Nick Offerman, Cailee Spaeny, Jon Hamm, Cynthia Erivo, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto and Mark O’Brien.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2021 by Matteo Oleotto, with Nicole Grimaudo, Davide Iacopini, Claudia Potenza, Corrado Fortuna and Tecla Insolia. Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill , the film airing tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8: 2018 thriller film by Fede Alvarez, with Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Vicky Krieps, Claes Bang, Synnøve Macody Lund, Beau Gadsdon, Stephen Merchant and Cameron Britton.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

