Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Aquaman, Mishap, The Faithful Man, Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen, Baarìa. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Imma Tataranni – Deputy Attorney, Il Collegio 6, Le Iene, Game of talents.

Film Tonight on TV Today Tuesday 26 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Aquaman, Mishap, The Faithful Man, Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen, Baarìa, SWAT – Anticrime Task Force, Wild Paths, Deep Blue, Zathura, Shall We Dance ?.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Aquaman , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : James Wan’s 2018 action, adventure, fantasy film, starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ludi Lin.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2013 thriller by Antoine Fuqua, starring Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Melissa Leo, Radha Mitchell, Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd, Dylan McDermott, Cole Hauser, Angela Bassett, Han Soto, Robert Forster, Rick Yune, Arden Cho , Tory Kittles, Sean O’Bryan and Amber Dawn Landrum. SWAT – Special Anti-Crime Team , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Clark Johnson’s 2003 action movie, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Renner, Michelle Rodriguez, LL Cool J, Josh Charles, Brian Van Holt, Olivier Martinez, Reg E. Cathey, Larry Poindexter, Ashley Scott, Ben Siegler, Joe Bucaro, Danis Arndt, Lindsey Ginter, E. Roger Mitchell, Matt Gerald, James DuMont, Page Kennedy, Steven Hack, Lucinda Jenney, David St. James and Domenick Lombardozzi.

, the film on the air : 2016 thriller film by Oriol Paulo, starring Mario Casas, Ana Wagener, José Coronado, Bárbara Lennie, Francesc Orella, Paco Tous, David Selvas, Iñigo Gastesi and San Yélamos. The Faithful Man , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Louis Garrel’s 2018 comedy, sentimental film, starring Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta, Lily-Rose Depp, Joseph Engel, Vladislav Galard, Bakary Sangaré, Kiara Carrière and Diane Courseille.

the film on the air : Jon Favreau’s 2005 fantasy film, starring Jonah Bobo, Josh Hutcherson, Dax Shepard, Kristen Stewart, Tim Robbins, Derek Mears, Douglas Tait, Jeff Wolfe, John Alexander and Joe Bucaro. Shall We Dance? , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Peter Chelsom’s 2004 comedy film, starring Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Lisa Ann Walter, Anita Gillette, Bobby Cannavale, Omar Benson Miller, Tamara Hope, Stark Sands, Richard Jenkins, Nick Cannon, David Sparrow , Diana Salvatore, Mya, Stan Lesk, Sharon Bajer, Deborah Yates, JD Crew and Kim Kindrick.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: