Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Movies Tonight on TV: John Wick 3, The Thin Red Line, The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Morgane – Brilliant Detective, I Want to Be a Magician !, The Light of Your Eyes, The Hyenas.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 4 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: John Wick 3, The Thin Red Line, The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook, The Unknown, Under Siege – White House Down, All Against Him, Pat Garrett and Billy Kid, Final Destination 5, The Bay of Naples, Transformers .

All the Movies on TV tonight:

John Wick 3 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Chad Stahelski’s 2019 action movie, thriller, starring Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Halle Berry, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Lance Reddick and Tiger Hu Chen.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: