Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Hotel Artemis, Tomb Raider, Signals from the Future, The Favorite, The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Morgane – Brilliant Detective, I want to be a Magician !, Football, UEFA Champions League: Milan-Atletico Madrid.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Artemis hotel , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Drew Pearce’s 2018 action, sci-fi, thriller movies, starring Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Jeff Goldblum, Jenny Slate, Brian Tyree Henry, Charlie Day, Zachary Quinto, Evan Jones and Kenneth Choi.

, the film on the air : 2018 action, adventure, fantasy movies by Roar Uthaug, starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Kristin Scott Thomas, Hannah John-Kamen, Nick Frost, Adrian Collins, Antonio Aakeel, Emily Carey, Maisy De Freitas and Michael Obiora. Signals from the Future , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : 2009 science fiction film by Alex Proyas, starring Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury, Ben Mendelsohn, Adrienne Pickering, Lara Robinson, Tamara Donnellan, Brett Robson and Jayson Sutcliffe.

, the film on the air : Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2018 historical drama, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, Jenny Rainsford, James Smith and Basil Eidenbenz. Corvo Rosso you won’t have my scalp , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Sydney Pollack’s 1972 western, starring Robert Redford, Will Geer, Delle Bolton, Josh Albee, Stefan Gierasch, Matt Clark, Paul Benedict, Allyn Ann McLerie, Joaquín Martínez and Charles Tyner.

, the film on the air : horror film, 2009 thriller by David R. Ellis, starring Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, Nick Zano, Haley Webb, Mykelti Williamson, Krista Allen, Andrew Fiscella, Justin Welborn, Stephanie Honoré, Lara Grice, Jackson Walker, Phil Austin, William Aguillard and Brendan Aguillard. The ghost bride , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo: comedy film, 2008 fantasy by Jeff Lowell, starring Eva Longoria, Paul Rudd, Lake Bell, Jason Biggs, Lindsay Sloane, Stephen Root, William Morgan Sheppard, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ali Hillis, Deborah Theaker, Sam Pancake, Kali Rocha, Heather Mazur, Patricia Belcher, Edith Fields, Colin Fickes, Armen Weitzman and Misha Collins.

, the film on the air : 2017 drama, sentimental film by Florian Froschmayer, starring Vladimir Burlakov, Bracha van Doesburgh, Rita Russek, Hans-Joachim Heist, Reinout Bussemaker, Raymond Thiry, Eva Marie de Waal, Maartje van de Wetering, Yodit Riemersma and Wynn Heliczer. Green Card – Marriage of convenience , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.55 on TV2000 : Peter Weir’s 1990 comedy film, starring Gérard Depardieu, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Neuwirth, Gregg Edelman, Francis Dumaurier, Ed Feldman, Ronald Guttman, Jeb Handwerger and Jessie Keosian.

, the film on the air : drama film of 1998 by Giuseppe Tornatore, with Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Bill Nunn, Clarence Williams III, Melanie Thierry, Gabriele Lavia, Peter Vaughan, Niall O’Brien, Alberto Vazquez, Luigi De Luca, Femi Elufowoju Jr., Nigel Fan, Harry Ditson, Eamon Geoghegan, Easton Gage and Cory Buck. Taken: The Revenge, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Olivier Megaton’s 2012 action, thriller, drama film, starring Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Rade Sherbedgia, Luke Grimes, Leland Orser, Jon Gries, DB Sweeney, Kevork Malikyan, Alain Figlarz, Ali Yildirim and Ergun Kuyucu.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: