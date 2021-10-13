Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday 13 October 2021

TV previews

Films Tonight on TV: A Whole Other Life, Leave – 48 Hours Out, Twilight, Dad’s Beautiful. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Inspector Coliandro – The return, Light of your eyes, Honolulu, X Factor 2021, Who has seen it?

Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 13 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: A Whole Other Life, Permission – 48 Hours Out, Twilight, Daddy’s Belli, Arctic, The Last Samurai, Contract to Kill.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

A whole other life , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Rai 1 : comedy film of 2019 by Alessandro Pondi, with Enrico Brignano, Ilaria Spada, Paola Minaccioni, Maurizio Lombardi, Gabriele Lustri, Giorgio Colangeli, Monica Vallerini, Daniela Terreri, Giordano Di Cola, Rossella Brescia and Paolo Sassanelli.

Leave – 48 hours off , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : film noir, drama, thriller of 2017 by Claudio Amendola, with Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero, Valentina Bellè, Giacomo Ferrara, Valentina Sperlì, Antonino Iuorio, Ivan Franek, Alessandra Roca, Massimo De Santis, Stefano Rabatti, Andrea Carpenzano, Gerry Mastrodomenico and Alice Pagani.

Twilight, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : 2008 action, horror, fantasy, sentimental movies by Catherine Hardwicke, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Michael Welch, Justin Chon, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Christian Serratos, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Rachelle Lefevre, Anna Kendrick, Cam Gigandet, Jackson Rathbone, Gregory Tyree Boyce and Matt Bushell.

Dad's beautiful , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34 : 2015 comedy film by Guido Chiesa, with Diego Abatantuono, Francesco Facchinetti, Andrea Pisani, Antonio Catania, Matilde Gioli, Marco Zingaro, Barbara Tabita, Uccio De Santis, Niccolò Senni and Francesco Di Raimondo.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: