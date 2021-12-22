Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday 22 December 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Pinocchio, The Shape of Water – The Shape of Water, The Shark, Now You See Me – The Wizards of Crime, Born tired. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Sea out, Who saw it ?, All Freud’s fault: The Series, Eden – A planet to save.

Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 22 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Pinocchio, The Shape of Water – The Shape of Water, The Shark, Now You See Me – The wizards of crime, Born tired, Spirits in the darkness, Around the world in 80 days, The child and the policeman, Snowmageddon, X-Men: Final Conflict.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Pinocchio , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : fantasy film, adventure of 2019 by Matteo Garrone, with Roberto Benigni, Federico Ielapi, Marine Vacth, Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Alida Calabria, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Maria Pia Timo, Davide Marotta, Paolo Graziosi, Gianfranco Gallo, Massimiliano Gallo, Marcello Fonte, Teco Celio, Enzo Vetrano and Nino Scardina.

, the film on the air : fantasy film, adventure of 2019 by Matteo Garrone, with Roberto Benigni, Federico Ielapi, Marine Vacth, Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Alida Calabria, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Maria Pia Timo, Davide Marotta, Paolo Graziosi, Gianfranco Gallo, Massimiliano Gallo, Marcello Fonte, Teco Celio, Enzo Vetrano and Nino Scardina. Now You See Me – Crime Wizards , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Louis Leterrier’s 2013 thriller film, starring Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, Isla Fisher, Michael Caine, Jesse Eisenberg, Mélanie Laurent, Elias Koteas, Michael Kelly, Common, Laura Cayouette, and Joe Chrest.

, the film on the air : Louis Leterrier’s 2013 thriller film, starring Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, Isla Fisher, Michael Caine, Jesse Eisenberg, Mélanie Laurent, Elias Koteas, Michael Kelly, Common, Laura Cayouette, and Joe Chrest. The Shape of Water – The Shape of Water , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4: Drama, Fantasy, Sentimental 2017 by Guillermo del Toro, starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Hewlett, Nigel Bennett, Nick Searcy, Martin Roach, Lauren Lee Smith, Allegra Fulton , John Kapelos, Morgan Kelly, Marvin Kaye and Wendy Lyon.

, the film on the air Drama, Fantasy, Sentimental 2017 by Guillermo del Toro, starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Hewlett, Nigel Bennett, Nick Searcy, Martin Roach, Lauren Lee Smith, Allegra Fulton , John Kapelos, Morgan Kelly, Marvin Kaye and Wendy Lyon. Born tired , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 2001 comedy film by Dominick Tambasco, with Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Marica Coco, Stefania Bonafede, Luigi Maria Burruano, Massimo Olcese, Gino Carista, Costantino Carrozza, Dario D’Ambrosi, Gilberto Idonea, Ornella Giusto, Aurora Quattrocchi, Marcello Perracchio, Marcello Mordino, Paola Abruzzo and Leandro Parlavecchio.

, the film on the air : 2001 comedy film by Dominick Tambasco, with Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Marica Coco, Stefania Bonafede, Luigi Maria Burruano, Massimo Olcese, Gino Carista, Costantino Carrozza, Dario D’Ambrosi, Gilberto Idonea, Ornella Giusto, Aurora Quattrocchi, Marcello Perracchio, Marcello Mordino, Paola Abruzzo and Leandro Parlavecchio. The shark , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Iris : Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller film, starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey Kramer, Susan Blacklinie, Jonathan Filley, Ted Grossman, Chris Rebello, Jay Mello, Jeffrey Voorhees, Lee Fierro, Craig Kingsbury and Peter Benchley.

, the film on the air : Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller film, starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey Kramer, Susan Blacklinie, Jonathan Filley, Ted Grossman, Chris Rebello, Jay Mello, Jeffrey Voorhees, Lee Fierro, Craig Kingsbury and Peter Benchley. Spirits in the darkness , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on La7D : Stephen Hopkins 1996 adventure, action, thriller, starring Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer, Tom Wilkinson, John Kani, Bernard Hill, Emily Mortimer, Om Puri, Henry Cele, Alex Ferns, Kurt Egelhof, Glen Gabela, Justin Gifford, Patrick Gifford, Richard Nwamba, Enrico Lo Presto, Nick Lorentz, Giles Masters, Brian McCardie and George Middlekoop.

, the film on the air : Stephen Hopkins 1996 adventure, action, thriller, starring Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer, Tom Wilkinson, John Kani, Bernard Hill, Emily Mortimer, Om Puri, Henry Cele, Alex Ferns, Kurt Egelhof, Glen Gabela, Justin Gifford, Patrick Gifford, Richard Nwamba, Enrico Lo Presto, Nick Lorentz, Giles Masters, Brian McCardie and George Middlekoop. Around the world in 80 days , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Frank Coraci’s 2004 action, adventure, comedy film, starring Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jim Broadbent, Cécile de France, Ewen Bremner, Ian McNeice, Kathy Bates, John Cleese, Mark Addy, Karen Joy Mok, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rob Schneider, David Ryall, Roger Hammond, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Perry Blake, Macy Gray, Adam Godley, Robert Fyfe, Will Forte, Daniel Hinchcliffe, Wolfram Teufel and Richard Branson.

, the film on the air : Frank Coraci’s 2004 action, adventure, comedy film, starring Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jim Broadbent, Cécile de France, Ewen Bremner, Ian McNeice, Kathy Bates, John Cleese, Mark Addy, Karen Joy Mok, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rob Schneider, David Ryall, Roger Hammond, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Perry Blake, Macy Gray, Adam Godley, Robert Fyfe, Will Forte, Daniel Hinchcliffe, Wolfram Teufel and Richard Branson. Snowmageddon , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Sheldon Wilson’s 2011 action, adventure, sci-fi film, starring David Cubitt, Laura Harris, Dylan Matzke, Magda Apanowicz, Jeffrey Ballard, Lorne Cardinal, Michael Hogan, Donavon Stinson, Amitai Marmorstein, Teach Grant, Leanne Lapp and Haig Sutherland.

, the film on the air : Sheldon Wilson’s 2011 action, adventure, sci-fi film, starring David Cubitt, Laura Harris, Dylan Matzke, Magda Apanowicz, Jeffrey Ballard, Lorne Cardinal, Michael Hogan, Donavon Stinson, Amitai Marmorstein, Teach Grant, Leanne Lapp and Haig Sutherland. The child and the policeman , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34 : 1989 comedy film by Carlo Verdone, with Carlo Verdone, Federico Rizzo, Adriana Franceschi, Barbara Cupisti, Luigi Petrucci, Gianluca Favilla, Isabella Di Bernardi, Claudia Poggiani, Francesco Gabriele, Anna Maria Dossena and Tony Brennero.

, the film on the air : 1989 comedy film by Carlo Verdone, with Carlo Verdone, Federico Rizzo, Adriana Franceschi, Barbara Cupisti, Luigi Petrucci, Gianluca Favilla, Isabella Di Bernardi, Claudia Poggiani, Francesco Gabriele, Anna Maria Dossena and Tony Brennero. X-Men: Final Conflict, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Brett Ratner’s 2006 action, adventure, fantasy film, starring Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer, Shawn Ashmore, Elliot Page, Ben Foster, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Anna Paquin, James Marsden, Olivia Williams, Bill Duke, Michael Murphy, Connor Widdows, Cameron Bright, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Cudmore, Shauna Kain, Cayden Boyd, Bryce Hodgson, Haley Ramm and Luke Pohl.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: