Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday 27 October 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Moments of Negligible Happiness, My Brother Chases Dinosaurs, Jungle, The Departed – Good and Evil. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Hunter 3, Who Saw Him ?, The Light of Your Eyes, Honolulu, X Factor 2021.

Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 27 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Moments of negligible happiness, My brother chases dinosaurs, Jungle, The Departed – Good and Evil, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Potiche – The beautiful figurine, A boss in the living room.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Moments of negligible happiness , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : comedy film of 2019 by Daniele Luchetti, with Pif, Thony, Renato Carpentieri, Angelica Alleruzzo, Francesco Giammanco, Vincenzo Ferrera, Franz Cantalupo and Manfredi Pannizzo.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2019 by Daniele Luchetti, with Pif, Thony, Renato Carpentieri, Angelica Alleruzzo, Francesco Giammanco, Vincenzo Ferrera, Franz Cantalupo and Manfredi Pannizzo. My brother chases dinosaurs , the film aired tonight on tv at 9.20pm on Rai 1: drama film of 2019 by Stefano Cipani, with Alessandro Gassmann, Isabella Ragonese, Rossy de Palma, Francesco Gheghi, Lorenzo Sisto, Arianna Becheroni, Roberto Nocchi, Gea Dall’Orto, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Saul Nanni, Edoardo Pagliai, Gabriele Scopel, Victoria Perga Cerone, Elena Minichiello, Luca Morello, Antonio Uras, Andrea Timpanelli and Ivan Sanchez.

, the film aired tonight on tv at 9.20pm on Rai 1: drama film of 2019 by Stefano Cipani, with Alessandro Gassmann, Isabella Ragonese, Rossy de Palma, Francesco Gheghi, Lorenzo Sisto, Arianna Becheroni, Roberto Nocchi, Gea Dall’Orto, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Saul Nanni, Edoardo Pagliai, Gabriele Scopel, Victoria Perga Cerone, Elena Minichiello, Luca Morello, Antonio Uras, Andrea Timpanelli and Ivan Sanchez. Jungle , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Greg McLean’s 2017 biopic, action, adventure, drama, thriller, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Alex Russell, Joel Jackson, Thomas Kretschmann, Yasmin Kassim, Luis Jose Lopez, Lily Sullivan, Jacek Koman, Angie Milliken, and John Bluthal.

, the film on the air : Greg McLean’s 2017 biopic, action, adventure, drama, thriller, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Alex Russell, Joel Jackson, Thomas Kretschmann, Yasmin Kassim, Luis Jose Lopez, Lily Sullivan, Jacek Koman, Angie Milliken, and John Bluthal. The Departed – Good and Evil , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Drama, 2006 thriller by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Corrigan, James Badge Dale, David O’Hara , Mark Rolston, Robert Wahlberg, Kristen Dalton, JC MacKenzie, Nellie Sciutto and Amanda Lynch.

, the film on the air : Drama, 2006 thriller by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Corrigan, James Badge Dale, David O’Hara , Mark Rolston, Robert Wahlberg, Kristen Dalton, JC MacKenzie, Nellie Sciutto and Amanda Lynch. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : David Slade’s 2010 fantasy, sentimental, horror, thriller, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Elizabeth Reaser, Peter Facinelli, Gil Birmingham, Dakota Fanning, Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cameron Bright, BooBoo Stewart, Christian Serratos, Julia Jones, Michael Welch, Chaske Spencer, Alex Meraz, Kiowa Gordon, Jodelle Ferland, Daniel Cudmore, Tinsel Korey, Sarah Clarke, Jack Huston, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Justin Chon, Bronson Pelletier, Xavier Samuel and Tyson Houseman.

, the film on the air : David Slade’s 2010 fantasy, sentimental, horror, thriller, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Elizabeth Reaser, Peter Facinelli, Gil Birmingham, Dakota Fanning, Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cameron Bright, BooBoo Stewart, Christian Serratos, Julia Jones, Michael Welch, Chaske Spencer, Alex Meraz, Kiowa Gordon, Jodelle Ferland, Daniel Cudmore, Tinsel Korey, Sarah Clarke, Jack Huston, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Justin Chon, Bronson Pelletier, Xavier Samuel and Tyson Houseman. Potiche – The beautiful figurine , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on La7D : 2010 comedy film by François Ozon, starring Catherine Deneuve, Gérard Depardieu, Judith Godrèche, Jérémie Renier, Fabrice Luchini, Karin Viard and Evelyne Dandry.

, the film on the air : 2010 comedy film by François Ozon, starring Catherine Deneuve, Gérard Depardieu, Judith Godrèche, Jérémie Renier, Fabrice Luchini, Karin Viard and Evelyne Dandry. 21-12-2012 The prophecy of the Maya , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : 2011 sci-fi, drama, action film by Jason Bourque, starring AJ Buckley, Jewel Staite, Alan Dale, Bruce Ramsay, Rick Radanello, Gordon Tootoosis, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Hiro Kanagawa, Jerry Wasserman, and Matthew Walker.

, the film on the air : 2011 sci-fi, drama, action film by Jason Bourque, starring AJ Buckley, Jewel Staite, Alan Dale, Bruce Ramsay, Rick Radanello, Gordon Tootoosis, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Hiro Kanagawa, Jerry Wasserman, and Matthew Walker. A boss in the living room , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 2014 comedy film by Luca Miniero, with Rocco Papaleo, Paola Cortellesi, Luca Argentero, Angela Finocchiaro, Marco Marzocca and Ale, Franz.

, the film on the air : 2014 comedy film by Luca Miniero, with Rocco Papaleo, Paola Cortellesi, Luca Argentero, Angela Finocchiaro, Marco Marzocca and Ale, Franz. Felicia Kneaded, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.40pm on TV2000: biographical film, drama of 2016 by Gianfranco Albano, with Lunetta Savino, Carmelo Galati, Barbara Tabita, Gaetano Aronica, Antonio Catania and Giorgio Colangeli.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: