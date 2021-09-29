Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday 29 September 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Gifted – the gift of talent, RoboCop, Nobody can judge me, What remains of the day. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Inspector Coliandro – The Return, Who Saw Him ?, The Light of Your Eyes, Honolulu, X Factor 2021.

Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 29 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Gifted – the gift of talent, RoboCop, Nobody can judge me, What remains of the day, Ocean’s Thirteen, Pitch Perfect 3, Abbronzatissimi 2 – One year later.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Gifted – the gift of talent , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : Marc Webb’s 2017 drama, starring Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Jenny Slate, Lindsay Duncan, Octavia Spencer, Julie Ann Emery, Keir O’Donnell, Glenn Plummer and Joe Chrest.

, the film on the air : José Padilha’s 2014 science fiction action movie, starring Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, Abbie Cornish, Samuel L. Jackson, Jackie Earle Haley, Jay Baruchel and Michael Keaton. No one can judge me , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : comedy film of 2011 by Massimiliano Bruno, with Paola Cortellesi, Raoul Bova, Rocco Papaleo, Anna Foglietta, Caterina Guzzanti, Dario Cassini, Massimiliano Bruno, Giovanni Bruno, Hassani Shapi, Valerio Aprea, Lucia Ocone, Awa Ly, Pietro De Silva, Raul Bolanos, Maurizio Lops and Massimiliano Delgado.

, the film on the air : Steven Soderbergh’s 2007 action movie, starring George Clooney, Ellen Barkin, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin, Carl Reiner, Elliott Gould, Al Pacino, Michael Mantell, Eddie Izzard, Scott L. Schwartz, Luis Chavez and Sean Lake. Pitch Perfect 3 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Trish Sie’s 2017 musical comedy film, starring Elizabeth Banks, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Ruby Rose, Matt Lanter, Shelley Regner, John Lithgow, Kelley Jakle and John Michael Higgins.

Pitch Perfect 3 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Trish Sie's 2017 musical comedy film, starring Elizabeth Banks, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Ruby Rose, Matt Lanter, Shelley Regner, John Lithgow, Kelley Jakle and John Michael Higgins.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

