Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday 6 October 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: The Lady of the Warsaw Zoo, Do You Know Claudia ?, Hanna, The Truth, I Explain, About Love, Steve Jobs. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Football, UEFA Nations League 2020/21 – Semi-finals: Italy-Spain, Inspector Coliandro – The comeback, Who saw it ?, X Factor 2021.

Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 6 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Lady of the Warsaw Zoo, Do you know her Claudia ?, Hanna, The truth, I explain to you, about love, Steve Jobs, A girl and her dream, Scent of a Woman – Scent of a Woman, Loving each other a little ‘.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Lady of the Warsaw Zoo , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : 2017 drama film by Niki Caro, starring Jessica Chastain, Daniel Brühl, Johan Heldenbergh, Iddo Goldberg, Shira Haas, Michael McElhatton, Marta Issová, Goran Kostic, Arnost Goldflam and Martin Hofmann.

, the film on the air : 2017 drama film by Niki Caro, starring Jessica Chastain, Daniel Brühl, Johan Heldenbergh, Iddo Goldberg, Shira Haas, Michael McElhatton, Marta Issová, Goran Kostic, Arnost Goldflam and Martin Hofmann. Do you know Claudia? , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : 2004 comedy film by Massimo Venier, with Paola Cortellesi, Giovanni, Giacomo, Aldo, Sandra Ceccarelli, Rossy de Palma, Marco Messeri, Ottavia Piccolo, Saturno Brioschi, Max Pisu and Silvana Fallisi.

, the film on the air : 2004 comedy film by Massimo Venier, with Paola Cortellesi, Giovanni, Giacomo, Aldo, Sandra Ceccarelli, Rossy de Palma, Marco Messeri, Ottavia Piccolo, Saturno Brioschi, Max Pisu and Silvana Fallisi. Hanna , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Joe Wright’s 2011 Drama, Thriller, Action, Starring Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Jason Flemyng, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams, Jamie Beamish, Michelle Dockery, Jessica Barden, Sebastian Hülk, Joel Basman, Álvaro Cervantes and Martin Wuttke.

, the film on the air : Joe Wright’s 2011 Drama, Thriller, Action, Starring Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Jason Flemyng, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams, Jamie Beamish, Michelle Dockery, Jessica Barden, Sebastian Hülk, Joel Basman, Álvaro Cervantes and Martin Wuttke. The truth, I tell you, about love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : comedy film of 2017 by Max Croci, with Ambra Angiolini, Carolina Crescentini, Edoardo Pesce, Massimo Poggio, Giuliana De Sio, Pia Engleberth and Maurizio di Carmine.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2017 by Max Croci, with Ambra Angiolini, Carolina Crescentini, Edoardo Pesce, Massimo Poggio, Giuliana De Sio, Pia Engleberth and Maurizio di Carmine. Steve Jobs , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Danny Boyle’s 2015 biopic, drama, starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Sarah Snook, Seth Rogen, Jeff Daniels, Michael Stuhlbarg, Perla Haney-Jardine, Katherine Waterston and Adam Shapiro.

, the film on the air : Danny Boyle’s 2015 biopic, drama, starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Sarah Snook, Seth Rogen, Jeff Daniels, Michael Stuhlbarg, Perla Haney-Jardine, Katherine Waterston and Adam Shapiro. A girl and her dream , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Dennie Gordon’s 2003 comedy, family, sentimental film, starring Kelly Preston, Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth, Jonathan Pryce, Peter Reeves, Eileen Atkins, James Greene and Soleil McGhee.

, the film on the air : Dennie Gordon’s 2003 comedy, family, sentimental film, starring Kelly Preston, Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth, Jonathan Pryce, Peter Reeves, Eileen Atkins, James Greene and Soleil McGhee. Scent of a Woman – Scent of a woman , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on La7D : Martin Brest’s 1992 drama, starring Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell, Gabrielle Anwar, Richard Venture, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rochelle Oliver, Bradley Whitford, Margaret Eginton, Tom Riis Farrell, Nicholas Sadler, Todd Louiso, Gene Canfield, Francfes Conroy, Anh Doung, Ron Eldard, Leonard Gaines, David Lansbury and Michael Santoro.

, the film on the air : Martin Brest’s 1992 drama, starring Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell, Gabrielle Anwar, Richard Venture, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rochelle Oliver, Bradley Whitford, Margaret Eginton, Tom Riis Farrell, Nicholas Sadler, Todd Louiso, Gene Canfield, Francfes Conroy, Anh Doung, Ron Eldard, Leonard Gaines, David Lansbury and Michael Santoro. The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden: Vanished into thin air , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Terry Ingram’s 2018 crime film, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Peter Benson, James Rittinger, Lexa Doig, Ellie Harvie, Dylan Sloane, Dakota Daulby and Ken Tremblett.

, the film on the air : Terry Ingram’s 2018 crime film, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Peter Benson, James Rittinger, Lexa Doig, Ellie Harvie, Dylan Sloane, Dakota Daulby and Ken Tremblett. The Mystery of the Crystal Skulls , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Cielo : Todor Chapkanov’s 2014 science fiction adventure film, starring Richard Burgi, Wendy Glenn, Sam Redford, David Rintoul, JR Esposito, Matt Rippy and Hugh Fraser.

, the film on the air : Todor Chapkanov’s 2014 science fiction adventure film, starring Richard Burgi, Wendy Glenn, Sam Redford, David Rintoul, JR Esposito, Matt Rippy and Hugh Fraser. Love each other a little , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1984 comedy film by Carlo Vanzina, with Claudio Amendola, Tahnee Welch, Virna Lisi, Riccardo Garrone, Giacomo Rosselli, Mario Brega, Rossana Di Lorenzo, Paolo Baroni, Fabrizio Bracconeri, Nicoletta Elmi, Marco Urbinati, Alain Blondeau, Carlo Marescotti Ruspoli , Claudia Cavalcanti and Jimmy the Phenomenon.

, the film on the air : 1984 comedy film by Carlo Vanzina, with Claudio Amendola, Tahnee Welch, Virna Lisi, Riccardo Garrone, Giacomo Rosselli, Mario Brega, Rossana Di Lorenzo, Paolo Baroni, Fabrizio Bracconeri, Nicoletta Elmi, Marco Urbinati, Alain Blondeau, Carlo Marescotti Ruspoli , Claudia Cavalcanti and Jimmy the Phenomenon. Disturbing crimes, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: John Gray’s 1996 detective film, starring Steven Seagal.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: