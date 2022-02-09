Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday 9 February 2022

TV previews
Movies On TV Tonight: What You Leave Me Of You, Friends To Die For, Into the Storm, All My Nights, Try Catch Me, Tootsie. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Good Doctor and The Resident, Who has seen it ?, Football, Italian Cup: Milan-Lazio, Le Iene, Atlantide – Stories of men and worlds: 70 Years with Elisabetta, Regina in trouble.
Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 9 February 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: What do you leave me with you, Friends to die for, Into the Storm, All my nights, Try to catch me, Tootsie, Do you wanna dance ?, Captain Harlock, Polar storm, How good it is to make love, Big Game – Hunt for the President, Dumb & + Dumb.
All the Movies on TV tonight:
- What do you leave me of youthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1: Andrew and Jon Erwin’s 2020 drama, sentimental film, starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Abigail Cowen, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Parsons, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, Cameron Arnett and Tanya Christiansen.
- Friends till deaththe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove: 2013 comedy film by Giorgia Farina, with Claudia Gerini, Cristiana Capotondi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Vinicio Marchioni, Marina Confalone, Corrado Fortuna, Antonella Attili, Tommaso Ramenghi, Adriano Chiaramida and Gaetano Aronica.
- Into the Stormthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4: Steven Quali’s 2014 thriller film, starring Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sumpter, Nathan Kress, Matt Walsh, Kyle Davis, London Elise Moore, Jon Reep, Arlen Escarpeta and Scott Lawrence.
- All my nightsthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie: thriller film of 2018 by Manfredi Lucibello, with Barbora Bobulova, Benedetta Porcaroli, Alessio Boni and Carolina Rey.
- Try to catch methe movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris: biopic, 2002 thriller by Steven Spielberg, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Frank John Hughes, Brian Howe, Steve Eastin, Chris Ellis, Jennifer Garner, Nancy Lenehan, Ellen Pompeo, Elizabeth Banks, Candice Azzara and Kaitlin Doubleday.
- Do you wanna Dance?the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5: 2006 musical film by Liz Friedlander, with Antonio Banderas, Rob Brown, Yaya DaCosta, Alfre Woodard, John Ortiz, Laura Benanti, Dante Basco, Jenna Dewan, Marcus T. Paulk, Lyriq Bent, Katya Virshilas, Marc Gagne, Elijah Kelley , Brianna Nagy and Jasika Nicole.
- Captain Harlockthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2: 2014 animated, fantasy film by Shinji Aramaki, with the original voice of Shun Oguri.
- Tootsiethe movie on air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on La7D: Sydney Pollack 1982 comedy film, starring Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman, Charles Durning, Bill Murray, Sydney Pollack, George Gaynes, Geena Davis, Doris Belack, Ellen Foley, Peter Gatto, Lynne Thigpen, Ronald L. Schwary, Debra Mooney and Amy Lawrence.
- Polar stormthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo: Paul Ziller’s 2009 science fiction action movie, starring Jack Coleman, Roger R. Cross, David Lewis, Tyler Johnston, Holly Elissa Dignard, Terry David Mulligan, Emma Lahana, Nicholas Carella, Marsha Regis, Jay Brazeau, Dean Redman and Brent Stait.
- How beautiful it is to make lovethe movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34: 2012 comedy film by Fausto Brizzi, with Fabio De Luigi, Claudia Gerini, Filippo Timi, Giorgia Wurth, Virginia Raffaele, Alessandro Sperduti, Michela Andreozzi, Eleonora Bolla, Franco Trentalance, Lillo, Michele Foresta and Enzo Salvi.
- Big Game – Hunt for the Presidentthe movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Jalmari Helander’s 2015 action adventure film, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Ray Stevenson, Victor Garber, Mehmet Kurtulus, Ted Levine, Jorma Tommila, Risto Salmi, Felicity Huffman and Jim Broadbent.
- Dumb & + dumbthe movie on air tonight in tva at 21.10 on TwentySeven: Comedy film, Peter Farrelly’s 1995 comedy, starring Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Mike Starr, Karen Duffy, Charles Rocket, Victoria Rowell, Joe Baker, Hank Brandt, Teri Garr and Felton Perry.
Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV
Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report:
- The Good Doctor And The Resident (tv series), broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 2
- Who has seen?on air from 21.20 on Rai 3
- White area (talk show, politics, current affairs), broadcast from 21.20 on Rete 4
- Football, Italian Cup 2021/2022 – Quarter Final: Milan-Lazioon air from 9pm on Canale 5
- Hyenason air from 21.20 on Italia 1
- Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds: 70 Years with Elizabeth, Queen in Trouble, on air from 9.15 pm on La7
- Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels (talent), broadcast from 9.30pm on TV8
- On stage: the world of Franco Zeffirelli (theater), broadcast from 9.15 pm on Rai 5
- The brilliant friend 3 (tv series), broadcast from 21.20 on Rai Premium
- Tandem (tv series), broadcast from 21.10 on Giallo
- All Rise (tv series), broadcast from 21.10 on Top Crime
- 90 days to fall in love: and then … (docu-reality), broadcast at 21.25 on Real Time
- Life below zero (docu-reality), broadcast from 21.25 on DMAX
- Wild Romania (docu-series), broadcast from 9.15 pm on Focus.
- The school on the way: Between past and future (docu-series), broadcast from 21.10 on Rai Storia.