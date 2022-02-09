Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday 9 February 2022

TV previews

Movies On TV Tonight: What You Leave Me Of You, Friends To Die For, Into the Storm, All My Nights, Try Catch Me, Tootsie. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Good Doctor and The Resident, Who has seen it ?, Football, Italian Cup: Milan-Lazio, Le Iene, Atlantide – Stories of men and worlds: 70 Years with Elisabetta, Regina in trouble.

Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 9 February 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: What do you leave me with you, Friends to die for, Into the Storm, All my nights, Try to catch me, Tootsie, Do you wanna dance ?, Captain Harlock, Polar storm, How good it is to make love, Big Game – Hunt for the President, Dumb & + Dumb.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

What do you leave me of you the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : Andrew and Jon Erwin’s 2020 drama, sentimental film, starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Abigail Cowen, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Parsons, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, Cameron Arnett and Tanya Christiansen.

the on air : Andrew and Jon Erwin’s 2020 drama, sentimental film, starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Abigail Cowen, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Parsons, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, Cameron Arnett and Tanya Christiansen. Friends till death the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : 2013 comedy film by Giorgia Farina, with Claudia Gerini, Cristiana Capotondi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Vinicio Marchioni, Marina Confalone, Corrado Fortuna, Antonella Attili, Tommaso Ramenghi, Adriano Chiaramida and Gaetano Aronica.

the on air : 2013 comedy film by Giorgia Farina, with Claudia Gerini, Cristiana Capotondi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Vinicio Marchioni, Marina Confalone, Corrado Fortuna, Antonella Attili, Tommaso Ramenghi, Adriano Chiaramida and Gaetano Aronica. Into the Storm the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Steven Quali’s 2014 thriller film, starring Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sumpter, Nathan Kress, Matt Walsh, Kyle Davis, London Elise Moore, Jon Reep, Arlen Escarpeta and Scott Lawrence.

the on air : Steven Quali’s 2014 thriller film, starring Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sumpter, Nathan Kress, Matt Walsh, Kyle Davis, London Elise Moore, Jon Reep, Arlen Escarpeta and Scott Lawrence. All my nights the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : thriller film of 2018 by Manfredi Lucibello, with Barbora Bobulova, Benedetta Porcaroli, Alessio Boni and Carolina Rey.

the on air : thriller film of 2018 by Manfredi Lucibello, with Barbora Bobulova, Benedetta Porcaroli, Alessio Boni and Carolina Rey. Try to catch me the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : biopic, 2002 thriller by Steven Spielberg, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Frank John Hughes, Brian Howe, Steve Eastin, Chris Ellis, Jennifer Garner, Nancy Lenehan, Ellen Pompeo, Elizabeth Banks, Candice Azzara and Kaitlin Doubleday.

the on air : biopic, 2002 thriller by Steven Spielberg, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Frank John Hughes, Brian Howe, Steve Eastin, Chris Ellis, Jennifer Garner, Nancy Lenehan, Ellen Pompeo, Elizabeth Banks, Candice Azzara and Kaitlin Doubleday. Do you wanna Dance? the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : 2006 musical film by Liz Friedlander, with Antonio Banderas, Rob Brown, Yaya DaCosta, Alfre Woodard, John Ortiz, Laura Benanti, Dante Basco, Jenna Dewan, Marcus T. Paulk, Lyriq Bent, Katya Virshilas, Marc Gagne, Elijah Kelley , Brianna Nagy and Jasika Nicole.

the on air : 2006 musical film by Liz Friedlander, with Antonio Banderas, Rob Brown, Yaya DaCosta, Alfre Woodard, John Ortiz, Laura Benanti, Dante Basco, Jenna Dewan, Marcus T. Paulk, Lyriq Bent, Katya Virshilas, Marc Gagne, Elijah Kelley , Brianna Nagy and Jasika Nicole. Captain Harlock the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2014 animated, fantasy film by Shinji Aramaki, with the original voice of Shun Oguri.

the on air : 2014 animated, fantasy film by Shinji Aramaki, with the original voice of Shun Oguri. Tootsie the movie on air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on La7D : Sydney Pollack 1982 comedy film, starring Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman, Charles Durning, Bill Murray, Sydney Pollack, George Gaynes, Geena Davis, Doris Belack, Ellen Foley, Peter Gatto, Lynne Thigpen, Ronald L. Schwary, Debra Mooney and Amy Lawrence.

the on air : Sydney Pollack 1982 comedy film, starring Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman, Charles Durning, Bill Murray, Sydney Pollack, George Gaynes, Geena Davis, Doris Belack, Ellen Foley, Peter Gatto, Lynne Thigpen, Ronald L. Schwary, Debra Mooney and Amy Lawrence. Polar storm the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Paul Ziller’s 2009 science fiction action movie, starring Jack Coleman, Roger R. Cross, David Lewis, Tyler Johnston, Holly Elissa Dignard, Terry David Mulligan, Emma Lahana, Nicholas Carella, Marsha Regis, Jay Brazeau, Dean Redman and Brent Stait.

the on air : Paul Ziller’s 2009 science fiction action movie, starring Jack Coleman, Roger R. Cross, David Lewis, Tyler Johnston, Holly Elissa Dignard, Terry David Mulligan, Emma Lahana, Nicholas Carella, Marsha Regis, Jay Brazeau, Dean Redman and Brent Stait. How beautiful it is to make love the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 2012 comedy film by Fausto Brizzi, with Fabio De Luigi, Claudia Gerini, Filippo Timi, Giorgia Wurth, Virginia Raffaele, Alessandro Sperduti, Michela Andreozzi, Eleonora Bolla, Franco Trentalance, Lillo, Michele Foresta and Enzo Salvi.

the on air : 2012 comedy film by Fausto Brizzi, with Fabio De Luigi, Claudia Gerini, Filippo Timi, Giorgia Wurth, Virginia Raffaele, Alessandro Sperduti, Michela Andreozzi, Eleonora Bolla, Franco Trentalance, Lillo, Michele Foresta and Enzo Salvi. Big Game – Hunt for the President the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Jalmari Helander’s 2015 action adventure film, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Ray Stevenson, Victor Garber, Mehmet Kurtulus, Ted Levine, Jorma Tommila, Risto Salmi, Felicity Huffman and Jim Broadbent.

the on air : Jalmari Helander’s 2015 action adventure film, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Ray Stevenson, Victor Garber, Mehmet Kurtulus, Ted Levine, Jorma Tommila, Risto Salmi, Felicity Huffman and Jim Broadbent. Dumb & + dumbthe movie on air tonight in tva at 21.10 on TwentySeven: Comedy film, Peter Farrelly’s 1995 comedy, starring Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Mike Starr, Karen Duffy, Charles Rocket, Victoria Rowell, Joe Baker, Hank Brandt, Teri Garr and Felton Perry.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: