Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday, February 16, 2022

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: I Was At War But I Didn’t Know It, Curves – Deadly Pitfall, The Last Will Be Last, Lost Civilization, The Prize. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Good Doctor and The Resident, Who has seen it ?, Michelle impossible with Michelle Hunziker, Le Iene, Atlantide – Stories of men and worlds, Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel.

Film Tonight on TV Today Wednesday 16 February 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: I was at war but I didn’t know it, Curve – Deadly Pit, The Last Will Be Last, Lost Civilization, The Prize, What Women Want – What Women Want, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Captain Harlock, 2030 – Escape to the future, The Nutty Professor.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

I was at war but I didn’t know it the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : biographical, dramatic film of 2022 by Fabio Resinaro, with Francesco Montanari, Laura Chiatti, Luca Guastini, Alessandro Tocco, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Gualtiero Burzi, Juju Di Domenico, Stefano Fregni and Gianluca Gobbi.

the on air : biographical, dramatic film of 2022 by Fabio Resinaro, with Francesco Montanari, Laura Chiatti, Luca Guastini, Alessandro Tocco, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Gualtiero Burzi, Juju Di Domenico, Stefano Fregni and Gianluca Gobbi. Curves – Deadly pitfall the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Iain Softley’s 2015 thriller film, starring Julianne Hough, Teddy Sears, Penelope Mitchell, Madalyn Horcher, Drew Rausch and Kurt Bryant.

the on air : Iain Softley’s 2015 thriller film, starring Julianne Hough, Teddy Sears, Penelope Mitchell, Madalyn Horcher, Drew Rausch and Kurt Bryant. What Women Want – What women want the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : 2000 comedy film by Nancy Meyers, starring Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt, Marisa Tomei, Alan Alda, Ashley Johnson, Lauren Holly, Mark Feuerstein, Delta Burke, Valerie Perrine, Bette Midler, Ana Gasteyer, Eric Balfour and Heidi Merrick.

the on air : 2000 comedy film by Nancy Meyers, starring Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt, Marisa Tomei, Alan Alda, Ashley Johnson, Lauren Holly, Mark Feuerstein, Delta Burke, Valerie Perrine, Bette Midler, Ana Gasteyer, Eric Balfour and Heidi Merrick. The last will be last the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : comedy, drama film of 2015 by Massimiliano Bruno, with Paola Cortellesi, Alessandro Gassmann, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Ilaria Spada and Stefano Fresi.

the on air : comedy, drama film of 2015 by Massimiliano Bruno, with Paola Cortellesi, Alessandro Gassmann, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Ilaria Spada and Stefano Fresi. Lost Civilization the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : James Gray’s 2015 adventure, drama, biopic, starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Angus Macfadyen, Daniel Huttlestone, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Edward Ashley.

the on air : James Gray’s 2015 adventure, drama, biopic, starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Angus Macfadyen, Daniel Huttlestone, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Edward Ashley. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Kirk Jones’ 2016 comedy film, starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, John Stamos, Alex Wolff, Rita Wilson, Mark Margolis, Lainie Kazan, Elena Kampourish, Michael Constantine, Andrea Martin and Jayne Eastwood.

the on air : Kirk Jones’ 2016 comedy film, starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, John Stamos, Alex Wolff, Rita Wilson, Mark Margolis, Lainie Kazan, Elena Kampourish, Michael Constantine, Andrea Martin and Jayne Eastwood. Captain Harlock the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2014 animated film by Shinji Aramaki, with the original voice of Shun Oguri.

the on air : 2014 animated film by Shinji Aramaki, with the original voice of Shun Oguri. The prize the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 2017 comedy film by Alessandro Gassmann, with Gigi Proietti, Alessandro Gassmann, Anna Foglietta, Rocco Papaleo, Matilda De Angelis, Erika Blanc, Andrea Jonasson and Marco Zitelli.

the on air : 2017 comedy film by Alessandro Gassmann, with Gigi Proietti, Alessandro Gassmann, Anna Foglietta, Rocco Papaleo, Matilda De Angelis, Erika Blanc, Andrea Jonasson and Marco Zitelli. 2030 – Escape to the future the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Rob W. King’s 2017 sci-fi action movie, starring Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Jakob Davies, Hugh Dillon, Vicellous Reon Shannon, Kurt Max Runte and David Lovgren.

the on air : Rob W. King’s 2017 sci-fi action movie, starring Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Jakob Davies, Hugh Dillon, Vicellous Reon Shannon, Kurt Max Runte and David Lovgren. The Nutty Professorthe movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on TwentySeven: Tom Shadyac’s 1996 comedy film, starring Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Coburn, Larry Miller, David Chappelle, Jamal Mixon, Diane McBain, Tony Carlin, Quinn Duffy, John Ales, Hamilton Von Watts and Patricia Wilson.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: