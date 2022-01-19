Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday, January 19, 2022

TV previews

Movie Tonight on TV: Single But Not Too Much, Rogue – High Risk Mission, The Hunter and the Ice Queen, I’m Not a Murderer, Saving Private Ryan, Brokeback Mountain. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Kalipè – at a walking pace, Who has seen it ?, Football, Italian Cup: Inter-Empoli, Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Single but not too much , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : Christian Ditter’s 2016 comedy, sentimental film, starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, Damon Wayans Jr., Anders Holm, Jake Lacy, Nicholas Braun, Jason Mantzoukas, Colin Jost and Sarah Ramos.

, the film aired tonight on tv at 9.20pm on Italia 1: 2016 adventure, action, fantasy film by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, with Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin, Sheridan Smith, Sophie Cookson, Colin Morgan, Nick Frost, Rob Brydon, Alexandra Roach and Sam Hazeldine. Rogue – High risk mission , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Michael J. Bassett’s 2020 action movie, thriller, starring Megan Fox, Philip Winchester, Calli Taylor, Jessica Sutton, Lee-Anne Liebenberg, Brandon Auret, Adam Deacon, Sisanda Henna, Greg Kriek, Kenneth Fok and Isabel Bassett.

, the film on the air : drama film, thriller of 2019 by Andrea Zaccariello, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Alessio Boni, Edoardo Pesce, Claudia Gerini, Sarah Felberbaum, Barbara Ronchi, Caterina Shulha, Vincenzo De Michele, Elisa Visari, Flavia Gatti, Pasqualina Sanna and Silvia D’Amico . Save Private Ryan , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : 1998 Drama, War, Action by Steven Spielberg, starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi, Jeremy Davies, Ted Danson, Paul Giamatti, Dennis Farina, Joerg Stadler, Max Martini, Dylan Bruno, Daniel Cerqueira, Demetri Goritsas, Ian Porter, Gary Sefton and Julian Spencer.

, the film on the air : James Foley’s 2017 drama, sentimental, erotic film, starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Bella Heathcote, Kim Basinger, Eric Johnson, Luke Grimes, Hugh Dancy, Marcia Gay Harden, Eloise Mumford, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk and Max Martini . The Secrets of Brokeback Mountain , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on La7D : Ang Lee’s 2005 drama, sentimental, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Randy Quaid, Anna Faris, Linda Cardellini, Scott Michael Campbell, Kate Mara, Cheyenne Hill, Brooklynn Proulx, Tom Carey and David Harbor.

, the film on the air : Terry Ingram’s 2019 mystery film, starring Alison Sweeney, Benjamin Ayres, Dave Collette, Michael Kopsa, Peter Benson, Jesse Moss, Adrian Hough, Toby Levins, Karen Holness and Brittney Wilson. San Andreas Quake , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : John Baumgartner’s 2015 action, drama, thriller, sci-fi film, starring Jhey Castles, Elaine Partnow, Jason Woods, Robert Evans and Grace Van Dien.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2014 by Giovanni Veronesi, with Fabio De Luigi, Laetitia Casta, Valentina Lodovini, Geppi Cucciari, Adriano Giannini, Monica Scattini, Virginia Raffaele, Valeria Solarino, Flavio Montrucchio and Antonia Liskova. Junior , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on TwentySeven : Ivan Reitman’s 1994 comedy film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, Emma Thompson, Frank Langella, Pamela Reed, Aida Turturro, James Eckhouse, Megan Cavanagh, Welker White, Merle Kennedy, Judy Collins and Mindy Seeger.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: