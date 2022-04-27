Today’s music games and their evolution in many forms

Rhythm and music games exploded in 2005 and spanned two generations (from PS2 to PS3, Wii and 360, including odd iterations, peripherally, on handhelds like the Nintendo DS). Genre boosted by Guitar Hero first and Rock Band later, it filled the establishments with huge boxes that included plastic guitars and even drums. A locurón that ceased for pure saturation, with dozens of sequels that went from song compilations to focus on groups like The Beatles, Queen, Metallica or Green Day. Then a slow agony and silence.

Music and rhythm games in recent years exist, but they do so in multiple forms. And it is that they have found shelter by mixing to a greater or lesser extent with other genres. Let’s look at some great examples.

The genius Mizuguchi and his commitment to synesthesia

Tetsuya Mizoguchi is behind that work of art that is Tetris Effect. The umpteenth reincarnation of the classic is transformed, in the hands of the Japanese, into a perfect mechanical, visual and sound piece. On its basic puzzle structure, as we have already said here in its analysis, a work is imposed that would not be out of place in a modern art museum or as a projection at a rave in the wee hours of the morning. But there were already antecedents of the author himself that anticipated such a perfect mechanism.

In 2001 he reached dream cast a shooter on rails that from the first moment brought critics to their knees. Minimalist in appearance, Rez told us a story about good, evil, artificial intelligence and the evolution of species from the bowels of a machine. The game was dedicated, in its end credits, to the Russian painter and art theorist Vasili Kandinsky (1886/1944).

And no wonder. The feeling we get from playing Rez expands through our senses in a festival of organic music and primary colors, referencing the first synaesthetic sensation Kandinsky experienced while attending Wagner Lohengrin’s opera in 1913.

The violins, the deep tones of the double basses, and most especially the wind instruments then personified for me all the strength of the twilight hours. I saw all my colors in my mind, they were before my eyes. Wild, almost mad lines were drawn in front of me.

Rez is also a game that has grown in its different incarnations. The strong and rhythmic shakes amplified the sensations with the vibration that the controller already included by default in the PS2 version in 2002. But when no one expected that something that seemed perfect would be better, in 2016 the VR version for PS4 (a year later on PC). Not only did it improve by introducing us fully into that amazing world, it is that the game mechanics were polished to unprecedented levels by joining the aim to our gaze and head movement.

Always on the lookout for new trends, Mizoguchi had experimented with Kinect on Xbox 360 in 2011 with Child of Eden. Although this was an estimable game that tried to perfect what was seen and heard in Rez, its position between that seminal game and the masterpiece that is Tetris Effect left it at a bit of an unfair disadvantage.

Musical shooters on rails

The mechanical basis on which Guitar Heroes were created consisted of a timeline on which to press the notes of each song at the right moment (leaving it pressed if it was a sustained note). The game environment was rather anecdotal, whether it was a concert or a rehearsal room. Well, the rail shooters have taken over the formula simplifying it and transforming it to your liking if necessary.

Aero is a great game where our ship must go through some lines that mark our path in the air so that the music doesn’t blur. At the same time, we take care of knocking down enemies in a first-rate spatial and musical experience. The songs, electronic with an avant-garde touch, make us want to repeat each level over and over again looking for the perfect score that doesn’t alter them in their execution.

AVICII Invector, the video game that is based on the compositions of the ill-fated DJ, is more conventional, but adds a certain narrative touch by focusing on the thoughts of the pilot who governs the main ship. In this case, the mechanical formula is more recognizable: place us on places that set the pace on a highway of light, a path that disappears to give us freedom to drive in all axes at certain joyful moments. AVICII’s festive and commercial music coupled with a fantastic visual environment achieve the goal of making the game feel like a celebration of life.

thumper on the contrary, it is dark, violent in its movements that shake the screen. Its electronica with a very marked rhythm is tremendously aggressive, and its stages, channeled by a highway of dangerous guardrails, seem to be heading towards the gates of hell itself. It could be said that it is a rhythmic/musical game of terror due to the sensations that it makes us experience.

When the rhythm marks the movement

You could also say that he is aggressive Octahedron. Wild platformers where everything follows a rhythm that, if you fail, can kill you. The eighties tone of neon, with its strong shades of color and its continuous vibration, convey the urgency of movement measured to the millimeter.

Much nicer, but with a similar formula, are the Crypt of the Necrodancer (both the original and the one based on Zelda). Here the memory also brings to mind Patapon and his fretboard mechanics. In Crypt of the Necrodancer the rhythm marks the movement, the confrontations, the blows, the use of the items. A joy that showed us at the time one more color is that melting pot of originality without limits that are indie games.

Image and music overflow the senses

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a title that is impossible not to love. It is a game that combats the sadness and depression of its protagonist based on a riot of color and incredible musical themes. The artistic direction is absolutely overflowing, and the way we move through it is pure ballet. A game with a style within the reach of very few.

Very different, but with art at the height of Sayonara, is The Artful Scape. Here we find ourselves with a lysergic trip in a sixties psychedelia plan. An acid trip of overflowing imagination. Strong colours, crazy shapes and progressive and symphonic rock that makes any fan of Yes, Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel’s Genesis or King Crimson happy with the pounding of guitars. And all framed in a story that could well be one more chapter of the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Narrative through paper adventures and classic drawing

One of the most stimulating adaptations of the musical genre to other genres is found in Wandersong. Mimicking paper cutouts in a flat world, we take our protagonist troubadour through an extensive 2D adventure. Our vocal abilities, which make us smile throughout our journey, serve us for everything from conversing with villagers to fighting bad guys to solving puzzles. In the manner of decision wheels or choice of weapons from other games, here we find notes to choose from at all times. The result: an amazing and rewarding experience on pastel backgrounds.

A Musical Story presents us with a mechanic that is more than well known in musical games. A circle spiced up by the moments in which you have to press the button that corresponds to the note in question. What makes the difference, what makes the game special, is the strong narrative base. In the end, the mechanics become an excuse to continue delving into a beautiful road movie made with traditional drawing. Rock with touches of the 70’s shows us the story of a boy in search of his dream. Some ideals that had died with the end of the previous decade.

The music in the background, as the invisible protagonist

There are other games where the music seems to be a simple accompaniment, but, as we get closer to the stories they have for us, we realize that they mean much more. Last Day of June arises from a video clip of the progressive rock artist Steve Wilson. Its soundtrack includes incredible songs by the author and was published as an album. The story, the same as in the video clip, tells us a sad battle against destiny and time.

The Longest Road on Earth is a minimalist game in time and mechanics. We can finish it in just a few minutes with minimal interaction listening to a few (and wonderful) songs in the background. Only when we restart the game repeatedly do we realize that the soundtrack changes each time. The songs composed by the also interpreter Baicolino less than 26, which would be a double album, delve into emotions giving the game a depth that perhaps we only sensed in our first game.

It’s a dab, it’s a cigarette It’s the wind blowing through your hair It’s the things you tell yourself (We’re running out of time) It is to jump like a child on the bed. It’s a tear, it’s a breath of air It’s looking to heaven for help (We’re running out of time)

We didn’t want to say goodbye without mentioning a last minute discovery. Like The Longest Road on Earth, it is a video game from a Spanish studio, only in this case it is not yet for sale. Joint it seems to drink, in its exploration zones, from the memorable Inside. Just like in the PlayDead game, the Cat Flap Studio pulls 2D and stealth with intention in every movement we make and situation that is presented to us.

The environment in which we move, hostile under the influence of Orwell’s 1984, includes scenarios where music takes on narrative prominence. Moving to the rhythm of Rhythm & Blues, Drill or electronics, the mechanics adheres to songs and instrumental themes by nine artists (note the hip-hop of JM Benet that sounds in the trailer) that we will have to make one with our pulsations. A surprise that we are looking forward to trying.

And here we come. We know that we have left things in the pipeline, such as the saga jumper and his non-stop runs to the rhythm of the music; Lumines, excellent intermediate stop of Mizoguchi himself until that fulfilled dream that was Tetris Effect; the minimal and effective Cytus Apha, of recognizable mechanics and excellent selection of themes; even a proposal like Pianistwhich brings us closer to classical music in the form of a Guitar Hero but commits the great sin of mutilating the compositions of the masters.

So, you can let us know about popular games that make you follow the rhythm with your foot; of rare birds that have escaped our radar where music, in one way or another, has a capital value. We read you in the comments. If your input is enough, who knows, maybe we can collect it in a future article.