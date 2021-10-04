Today’s popular birthday list for October 4, 2021 includes celebrities Susan Sarandon and Liev Schreiber

Celebrity birthdays on October 4, 2021

Birthday wishes go out to Susan Sarandon, Liev Schreiber and all the other celebrities with their birthdays today. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning one year on October 4th and learn an interesting fact about each one.

Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis, co-stars of “Thelma & Louise,” pose together for the 30th anniversary of the film’s screening at the Greek Theater on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo AP / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Actress Susan Sarandon is 75 years old

Curiosity: she played Janet in the film version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

FILE – Christoph Waltz arrives at the premiere of “Alita: Battle Angel” on February 5, 2019 in Los Angeles. Waltz turns 64 on October 4th. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press, file)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Actor Christoph Waltz is 65 years old

Fun Fact: He played Bond’s villain Blofeld in Specter

Actor Liev Schreiber attends the opening night of “Sea Wall / A Life” at the Public Theater on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

Actor Liev Schreiber is 54 years old

Fun fact: He appeared in a Wolverine spin-off as the villain Sabertooth

Actress Alicia Silverstone attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at Rainbow Hall, Rockefeller Center on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

Actress Alicia Silverstone is 45 years old

Fun fact: She appeared in many Aerosmith music videos in the 1990s

Rachael Leigh Cook arrives for a special screening of “He’s All That” on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the NeueHouse in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Actress Rachel Lee Cook is 42 years old

Fun Fact: He appeared in the 2021 film He’s All That

Melissa Benoist attends the 45th Annual Saturn Awards at Avalon Hollywood on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated PressRichard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Actress Melissa Benoist is 33 years old

Curiosity: he holds a degree in theatrical arts

Olivia Colman, left, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Alba Rohrwacher pose for photographers as they arrive at the premiere of “The Lost Daughter” during the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Friday, September 3, 2021 (AP Photo / Domenico Stinelli)AP

Actress Dakota Johnson is 32 years old

Fun fact: She appeared as a new employee in the ending of “The Office”

Check out other celebrities who have been stellar guests on The Office

More celebrities with birthdays today

Country singer Leroy Van Dyck is 92 years old. Actress Felicia Farr (“The Player”, “Kotch”) is 89 years old. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 80 years old. Actress Laurie Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 80 years old. Actor Clifton Davis (“Ma’am” Secretary, “Amen”) is 76 years old. Actor Armand Assante is 72. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill”, LA Law “) is 71. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (” Coach “, Spongebob Squarepants”) is 71 Age 64 Actor Kira Sean (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 64 years old. Rapper Russell Simmons is 64 years old. Wendy Makkena (movie “Sister Act”) is 63. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys 62. Keyboardist Greg “Hobie” Hubbard Sawyer Brown is 61 years old. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 60. Singer John Cicada is 60. Media actor John Melendez (aka “Stuttering John”) is 56. Actor Jerry Minor (“ Dr. Kane ”, actor Abraham Benroby (“ Men in Trees ”,“ ER ”) is 54 years old. Singer and guitarist Heidi Neufeld (Trick Pony) is 51 years old) She And Him singer and guitarist M. Ward he is 48 years old. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 4. Actor Dana Davis (Franklin a nd Bash, “10 Things I Hate About You”) is 43 years old. Actor Philip Glaser (Hang Time) is 43 years old. Singer and guitarist Mark Roberg is 43 years old. 3LW singer Jessica Benson is 34 years old. Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 30 years old.

Other popular or historic birthdays on October 4th

Rutherford b. Hayes, the nineteenth president of the United States

Buster Keaton, actor

Charlton Heston, actor

Jackie Collins, author

Ann Rice, author (80)

Kimi Meisner, figure skater (32)

With the Associated Press e HistoryOrb.com

Celebrity Facts (The Associated Press)

A Look at Lists of Fun Facts About Past Movies and TV Shows (The Associated Press)

