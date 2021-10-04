Today’s popular birthday list for October 4, 2021 includes celebrities Susan Sarandon and Liev Schreiber

Celebrity birthdays on October 4, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Susan Sarandon, Liev Schreiber and all the other celebrities with their birthdays today. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning one year on October 4th and learn an interesting fact about each one.
Actress Susan Sarandon is 75 years old
Curiosity: she played Janet in the film version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Actor Christoph Waltz is 65 years old
Fun Fact: He played Bond’s villain Blofeld in Specter
Actor Liev Schreiber is 54 years old
Fun fact: He appeared in a Wolverine spin-off as the villain Sabertooth
Actress Alicia Silverstone is 45 years old
Fun fact: She appeared in many Aerosmith music videos in the 1990s
Actress Rachel Lee Cook is 42 years old
Fun Fact: He appeared in the 2021 film He’s All That
Actress Melissa Benoist is 33 years old
Curiosity: he holds a degree in theatrical arts
Actress Dakota Johnson is 32 years old
Fun fact: She appeared as a new employee in the ending of “The Office”
Check out other celebrities who have been stellar guests on The Office
More celebrities with birthdays today
Country singer Leroy Van Dyck is 92 years old. Actress Felicia Farr (“The Player”, “Kotch”) is 89 years old. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 80 years old. Actress Laurie Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 80 years old. Actor Clifton Davis (“Ma’am” Secretary, “Amen”) is 76 years old. Actor Armand Assante is 72. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill”, LA Law “) is 71. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (” Coach “, Spongebob Squarepants”) is 71 Age 64 Actor Kira Sean (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 64 years old. Rapper Russell Simmons is 64 years old. Wendy Makkena (movie “Sister Act”) is 63. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys 62. Keyboardist Greg “Hobie” Hubbard Sawyer Brown is 61 years old. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 60. Singer John Cicada is 60. Media actor John Melendez (aka “Stuttering John”) is 56. Actor Jerry Minor (“ Dr. Kane ”, actor Abraham Benroby (“ Men in Trees ”,“ ER ”) is 54 years old. Singer and guitarist Heidi Neufeld (Trick Pony) is 51 years old) She And Him singer and guitarist M. Ward he is 48 years old. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 4. Actor Dana Davis (Franklin a nd Bash, “10 Things I Hate About You”) is 43 years old. Actor Philip Glaser (Hang Time) is 43 years old. Singer and guitarist Mark Roberg is 43 years old. 3LW singer Jessica Benson is 34 years old. Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 30 years old.
Other popular or historic birthdays on October 4th
Rutherford b. Hayes, the nineteenth president of the United States
Buster Keaton, actor
Charlton Heston, actor
Jackie Collins, author
Ann Rice, author (80)
Kimi Meisner, figure skater (32)
With the Associated Press e HistoryOrb.com
Curiosities about celebrities
Gal Gadot
Emilia Clarke
Sophie Turner
Jason Momoa
Daniel Fishel and the “Boy Meets World” team
Chris Hemsworth
Amanda
Kat Dennings
Robert Downey Junior.
Alison Hannigan
Tiffany Amber Thiessen
Miley Cyrus
Emma Stone
Seth MacFarlane
Mark Hamill
Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis
David Hasselhoff
Lindsey Lohan
Natalie Portman
George Clooney
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Emma Watson
Alec Baldwin
Jenna Fisher
Kate Mara
Jennifer Aniston
Alan Alda
Betty White
Dave Matthews
Danica McKellar
Taylor Swift
Britney Spears
Bill Nye
Scarlett Johansson
Rachel Mcadams
Demi Moore
Julia Roberts
Curiosities about movies, TV and more
to remember: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018
15 celebrities who appeared on “Saved By the Bell”
10 famous directors who shot episodes of “The Office”
15 curiosities about “The Office”
The royal family: who is next in line to the British throne?
30 celebrities who are guests in the office
88 celebrities born in Canada
It has hosted the Oscars since 1989
25 curiosities about “friends” | 25 celebrities who have appeared on friends
25 actors you didn’t know were in Game of Thrones
25 Actors You Didn’t Know Appeared in “Boy Meets World”
MCU Timeline: From “Iron Man” to “Avengers: Endgame”
15 curiosities about “Napoleon Dynamite” to celebrate its 15th anniversary
20 curiosities about “Love Really”
Other fun facts about the movie: “Dirty Dancing” | “Scream” | “Romeo + Juliet” | “The Big Lebowski” | “I know what you did last summer” | “Phantom danger”
Relive your childhood with 120 Hana Barbera cartons
Want to see more celebrity birthdays and more fun fact posts? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.