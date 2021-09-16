Today’s popular birthday list for September 16, 2021 includes celebrities Amy Poehler and Nick Jonas

Celebrity birthdays on September 16, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Amy Poehler, Nick Jonas and all the other celebrities with their birthdays today. Take a look at the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities who age one year on September 16 and learn an interesting fact about each one.
Actor Ed Begley Jr. He is 72 years old
Fun fact: He had a small role in Batman Forever
Actor Mickey Rourke is 69 years old
Fun fact: his first feature film was the comedy “1941”.
Magician David Copperfield is 65 years old
Fun fact: he once appeared in an episode of The Amazing Race.
Actress Jennifer Tilly is 63 years old
Fun fact: she was the voice of Celia in the movie Monsters, Inc.
Singer Richard Marks is 58 years old
Trivia: I wrote “This I Promise You” for NSYNC
Actress Molly Shannon is 57 years old
Fun fact: he appeared once in an episode of “Seinfeld”.
Actress Amy Poehler is 50 years old
Fun fact: He directed several episodes of Parks and Recreation.
Rapper Flo Rida is 42 years old
Fun fact: it was performed at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest
Actress Alexis Bledel is 40 years old
Fun fact: reprise her role as Lena in the third movie “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”
Actress Madeline Zima is 36 years old
Fun fact: her two sisters are also actresses
Singer Nick Jonas is 29 years old
Fun fact: the actress once dated Kate Hudson
More celebrities with birthdays today
Actress and singer Janice Paige (“Please Don’t Eat the Daisies”) is 99 years old. Actor George Chakris (“West Side Story”) is 89. Martha and the Vandles singer Betty Kelley is 77. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, The Who is 73. Actress Susan Rutan (“LA Law”) is 73. Singer David Bellamy of the band Bellamy Brothers is 71, while comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens” and “Rescue Me”) is 68. Jazz bassist Earl Klug Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba”, “Murphy Brown”) is 68. He is 67. TV singer Mark McEwen is 67. Country singer Terry McBride is 63. Actor Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 61. Singer Marc Anthony is 53. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 51. Actor Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) is 46, singer Musiq is 44 and actress Sabrina Bryan (” The Cheetah Girls “) is 37, actor Ian Harding (” Pretty Little Liars “) is 35 The actor Kyla Pratt (” Fat Albert “,” Dr. Doolittle “) is 35 years old Singer Teddy Geiger has 33 and actor Bailey De Youn g (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) has 32.
Other popular or historic birthdays on September 16th
James Cash Penney, founder of JC Penney Stores
BB King, blues guitarist
Peter Falk, actor
Uriel Hersheyser, former Indian pitcher (63)
With the Associated Press e HistoryOrb.com
