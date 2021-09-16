Today’s popular birthday list for September 16, 2021 includes celebrities Amy Poehler and Nick Jonas

Celebrity birthdays on September 16, 2021

Birthday wishes go out to Amy Poehler, Nick Jonas and all the other celebrities with their birthdays today. Take a look at the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities who age one year on September 16 and learn an interesting fact about each one.

Ed Begley Jr. arrives for the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Actor Ed Begley Jr. He is 72 years old

Fun fact: He had a small role in Batman Forever

American actor Mickey Rourke reacts after defeating his American opponent Elliot Seymour, during a professional boxing match, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday, November 28, 2014. Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke returned to the ring on Friday at this age. . Since 62, he has defeated a fighter less than half his age in an exhibition match. (Photo by Associated Press / Ivan Secretarev) AP

Actor Mickey Rourke is 69 years old

Fun fact: his first feature film was the comedy “1941”.

David Copperfield, left, and Chloe Jocelyn attend the world premiere of HBO’s “Liberty: Mother of Exiles” at NYIT on Broadway on Monday, October 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N Clark / Invision / Associated Press)Brent N. Clark / Invision / Associated Press

Magician David Copperfield is 65 years old

Fun fact: he once appeared in an episode of The Amazing Race.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 5: Jennifer Tilly walks the runway at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 fashion show at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slavin Vlasic / Getty Images for the American Heart Association)Getty Images of the American Heart

Actress Jennifer Tilly is 63 years old

Fun fact: she was the voice of Celia in the movie Monsters, Inc.

Los ANGELES, CA – MARCH 03: Richard Marx performs in The Drop: Richard Marx at the GRAMMY Museum on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for Recording Academy)Getty Images to register

Singer Richard Marks is 58 years old

Trivia: I wrote “This I Promise You” for NSYNC

Molly Shannon, cast member of “The White Lotus,” appears at the premiere of the HBO limited series, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Bel Air Bay Club in Los Angeles. (Photo AP / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Actress Molly Shannon is 57 years old

Fun fact: he appeared once in an episode of “Seinfeld”.

Amy Poehler arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Actress Amy Poehler is 50 years old

Fun fact: He directed several episodes of Parks and Recreation.

Sinnheit, left, from San Marino performs Adrenalina with rapper Flo Rida at the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday 22 May 2021 (AP Photo / Peter Dejong)AP

Rapper Flo Rida is 42 years old

Fun fact: it was performed at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest

Alexis Bledel arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday September 17, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Actress Alexis Bledel is 40 years old

Fun fact: reprise her role as Lena in the third movie “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 18: Madeleine Zima attends the Premiere Of Breaking Glass Pictures “It’s Just A Shadow” at ArcLight Hollywood on July 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera / Getty Images)Getty Images

Actress Madeline Zima is 36 years old

Fun fact: her two sisters are also actresses

Presenter Nick Jonas appears at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo AP / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Singer Nick Jonas is 29 years old

Fun fact: the actress once dated Kate Hudson

More celebrities with birthdays today

Actress and singer Janice Paige (“Please Don’t Eat the Daisies”) is 99 years old. Actor George Chakris (“West Side Story”) is 89. Martha and the Vandles singer Betty Kelley is 77. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, The Who is 73. Actress Susan Rutan (“LA Law”) is 73. Singer David Bellamy of the band Bellamy Brothers is 71, while comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens” and “Rescue Me”) is 68. Jazz bassist Earl Klug Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba”, “Murphy Brown”) is 68. He is 67. TV singer Mark McEwen is 67. Country singer Terry McBride is 63. Actor Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 61. Singer Marc Anthony is 53. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 51. Actor Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) is 46, singer Musiq is 44 and actress Sabrina Bryan (” The Cheetah Girls “) is 37, actor Ian Harding (” Pretty Little Liars “) is 35 The actor Kyla Pratt (” Fat Albert “,” Dr. Doolittle “) is 35 years old Singer Teddy Geiger has 33 and actor Bailey De Youn g (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) has 32.

Other popular or historic birthdays on September 16th

James Cash Penney, founder of JC Penney Stores

BB King, blues guitarist

Peter Falk, actor

Uriel Hersheyser, former Indian pitcher (63)

With the Associated Press e HistoryOrb.com

Celebrity Facts (Associated Press)

Gal Gadot

Emilia Clarke

Sophie Turner

Jason Momoa

Daniel Fishel and the “Boy Meets World” team

Chris Hemsworth

Amanda

Kat Dennings

Robert Downey Junior.

Alison Hannigan

Tiffany Amber Thiessen

Miley Cyrus

Emma Stone

Seth MacFarlane

Mark Hamill

Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis

David Hasselhoff

Lindsey Lohan

Natalie Portman

George Clooney

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Emma Watson

Alec Baldwin

Jenna Fisher

Kate Mara

Jennifer Aniston

Alan Alda

Betty White

Dave Matthews

Danica McKellar

Taylor Swift

Britney Spears

Bill Nye

Scarlett Johansson

Rachel Mcadams

Demi Moore

Julia Roberts

A Look at Lists of Fun Facts About Past Movies and TV Shows (The Associated Press)

