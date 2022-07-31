TODAY’S POWERBALL LOTTERY RESULTS

POWERBALL LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS | Results and Winning Numbers | We already have the winning numbers of the Powerball Lottery and you can consult them in this note.

POWERBALL LOTTERY RESULTS | We already have the results of this Powerball Lottery draw and the winning numbers TODAY, Saturday, July 30, 2022. You can check them IN THIS NOTE.

Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers:

The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 59 and a sixth number between 1 and 35, which is called the “Powerball”.

The ticket costs 2 dollars and the numbers are chosen there. In case you don’t want to do it, you can ask for a “Quick Pick” where a computer chooses the six numbers randomly. You can also pay an extra called “Power Play” where the winnings are multiplied by two, three, five or ten (depending on what is chosen) in case of winning.

The prize to whoever matches the 6 numbers (the five white balls and the Powerball) is 441 million dollars.

Powerball Lottery | RESULTS HERE | Winning numbers | Results and Winning Numbers

Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers:

Powerball lottery: rules and how to play in this draw

In the Powerball six numbers are chosen, the first 5 between 1 and 59 and the sixth between 1 and 35, which would be the Powerball. The play costs 2 dollars and you can pay an extra called “Powerplay” so that, in case of winning, the winnings are multiplied by two, three, five or ten.

Powerball lottery: list of prizes according to hits for the draw

The Powerball jackpot is 441 million dollars, for whoever matches the first 5 numbers and the sixth of Powerball. The other prizes are the following (they can be multiplied in case of paying the Powerplay, which multiplies the prize by two, three, four, five and ten)