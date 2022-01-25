today’s result live 6-4, 6-4, 3-6- Corriere.it

from Maria Strada

The Italian, virtual number 6, challenges the revitalized 35-year-old Frenchman for a place in the semifinals. At the Us open 2019 the blue won in 5 sets

The success on Carreo Busta allows Matteo Berrettini – number 7 in the world but already n. 6 virtual – to face French acrobatic Gal Monfils in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, who at 35, fresh from his marriage to colleague Elina Svitolina, is experiencing a second youth. For the Italian this is the fifth quarter-final of a career Grand Slam, the fourth consecutive because a year ago, in Australia, Matteo was forced to retire due to an abdominal injury. Between the two there is also a noble precedent, the fourth of the Us Open 2019, won in 5 sets by our standard bearer.

Whoever wins the Rod Laver Arena quarter-final will face off in the semifinals Rafa Nadal: the eternal Majorcan beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov in 5 sets (6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3).

1-1 – after two and a half hours of play; at the Monfils service; two free backhand mistakes by Berrettini send the French forward 30-15; Matteo seems to be more concentrated and returns to equality; an answer on the net first and a mistake on the backhand then make Gal keep the serve.

1-0 – go back to the Berrettini service; you take the first two 15 forcing on the reverse side of the transalpine with the first service; winning serve also for the 40-0; Monfils for arrogance returns to 40 equal; with a great forehand he gets the break ball after a 20-stroke exchange; Berrettini cancels it and takes the lead with the ace n. 9 (versus 10), then closes.

Third set 2-1 (6-4, 6-4, 3-6) 3-6 – Monfils opens with an ace and forces Matteo to make an error on the second 15 after a prolonged exchange and on the third; Gal closes the score with a great forehand.

3-5 – Berrettini seems tired, he serves to stay in the set; 2h15 ‘has passed since the start of the match; the first 15 of him on the opponent’s forehand error, but he immediately returns it; then he forces the backhand and gets two chances to close the game; after 3 consecutive games, Berrettini wins one.

2-5 – Monfils is played all out and puts in another 4 points keeping, again, the service at zero.

BREAK MONFILS 2-4 – 2h07 ‘of play, the Roman returns to the service; Monfils slips the fifth consecutive point with a great backhand and the sixth forcing on Berrettini’s forehand; a good first for the Italian stops the series, but Monfils gets two break points and the second the good one on the blue’s first double fault.

2-3 – Monfils at the service; two forced errors by Berrettini and an ace give him the game to zero.





2-2 – Berrettini loses the first 15 by mistaking the backhand; and the second by mistaking the obverse; Monfils makes him run in the hope of weakening him; two consecutive wrong straight from Gal (one on the net and one on the bottom), however, bring him back in a tie; Berrettini slipped into the net for the break ball, but equalized with a winning service at 200 km / h; Advantage and closed game.

1-2 – Monfils serves: Matteo’s first 15, but Gal teases him at the baseline and goes to 30-15; winning straight of the Italian for a draw; Berrettini took the lead and found the break ball using the help of the tape; Monfils saves her, this time thanking him the tape; Berrettini gains the advantage, but the elastic starts again; after 3 break points, on the second attempt, Monfils closes the game. 1h58 ‘.

1-1 – the game opens with another forehand mistake by Berrettini, who seems to have lost some concentration; great for a draw, Monfils almost threatens to leave the field to catch her; Matteo takes the lead again by forcing the straight of the transalpine; arrives for the equalizer of Monfils with a forehand in the corridor of the blue; the game comes to the advantages; the first good one for Berrettini.

0-1 – Monfils is used to reopen the match, athletes on the pitch from 1h38 ‘; three winning shots, including an ace, lead him to 40-0; a new straight with free error gives the first point to Berrettini; the Frenchman closes for the account.

Second set 2-0 (6-4, 6-4) 6-4 – Berrettini serves for the set after 1h34 ‘; the first three 15 arrive forcing on Gal’s forehand; Matteo’s firsts of service are splendid; Berrettini closes the set keeping the serve at zero.

5-4– two consecutive aces from Monfils which is needed to stay in the set; Berrettini is wrong on the third 15; Monfils keeps the serve at zero.

5-3– Berrettini serves to lengthen and wins the first 15 after an exchange closed by a long straight from Monfils; ace for 30-0, the eighth in the match and the third in the second set; escapes to 40-0 with another mistake by the Frenchman, this time in smash; Berrettini holds the serve at 15.

BREAK BERRETTINI 4-3 – 1h24 ‘of play; Berrettini changes racket, new balls arrive; serves Monfils who begins with a double fault and a free mistake on the backhand: 0-30; two errors of Matteo are valid, for, the draw; break point for Berrettini thanks to an unforced error on Monfils’ forehand; comes the break on a straight fence of Gal.

3-3 – Berrettini service after the drying of the field; Monfils attacks on the second serve and Matteo misses the first backhand; winning serve for a tie; great backhand for the 30-15, then leads the French into error and gets two chances to close the game; the first good.

3-2 – Monfils in service, Berrettini wins the first 15 with a great backhand; Gal takes the lead by forcing two mistakes by Matteo, first on the backhand and then on the forehand; a too deep forehand by the Frenchman brings the blue back to a level playing field, but Gal does not lose heart and closes the game.

2-2 – Berrettini in the serve, loses the first point for a free mistake on the forehand and the second on the lunge of the Frenchman; after 15 hits the first point of the game arrives for Berrettini, with Monfils sending his forehand wide; the Frenchman still gets the second break point by forcing on the backhand of the blue who gets lost in the net; the great forehand of 30-40 is not lost, after another long exchange; serve & volley winning for the draw and second break saved; new break ball and new ace for Berrettini who also cancels the third break ball (the sixth in total, the first of the second set); Monfils put the forehand in the net for the internal advantage, then equalized; the fourth and fifth internal advantages are also canceled; the game exceeds 14’30 ”of play; the same fate touches the sixth and seventh advantage; the ace for the eighth attempt to close the game galvanizes the audience, but not even this is the right advantage and the 24 point of the game leads to the tenth parity; Monfils’ passer by from afar graces Berrettini and gives him the ninth game ball; the good one. Three break points saved, but the ninth game ball was served to close.

1-2 – Double foul, the fifth, by Monfils at the opening of the game; there are also two gratuitous errors of Italian; ace from Monfils for 40-15 and then closing.

1-1 – We are 44 minutes away, the Italian is needed; he starts to rain, even if Berrettini does not break down and goes to 40-0; Monfils points with the help of the tape, and shortens it to 40-30; Berrettini closes the account.

0-1 – After 36 ‘the serve returns to Monfils, at 0-0 but down by a set; Berrettini opens with a ball sent to the net, then moves to 30-15; unforced error on the backhand for Monfils and two break points for Berrettini; thanks to an excellent first serve, the Frenchman cancels both; a big forehand gives Matteo the advantage but also the ace for Gal; After a double fault, another ace, the third, offers Monfils the second chance to close the game but again, on the next ball, he misses a forehand; the third attempt the good one.

First set 6-4 Set in Berrettini – Berrettini serves for the set after the break; first winning serve; Monfils mistake on the backhand for the 30-0; unforced error by Matteo on the forehand, ball in the corridor; then the mistake on the reverse for 30 all; third error in a row and break point for Gal who had opened the field well; ace (fourth) for a draw; fifth for the advantage, which Monfils remedies with a great forehand; the third advantage for the good one and Matteo wins the first set.

5-4 – Berrettini’s double error on Monfils’ serve, which must remain in the set; arrives for the second double fault of Gal for 15 all; forward Berrettini on the second serve of the French, who remedies for 30 all with a winning service; Matteo’s backhand error on the Frenchman’s serve at 216km / h, Monfils keeps the serve.

5-3 – after 22 ‘of play, Berrettini returns to serve with his break advantage; ace millimeter in the opening, then force the double mistake of the French for 30 and straight winning for the 40-0 with the French who slips; game to zero.

4-3 – ten consecutive points for Matteo; blue forcing for 11, then Monfils finds oxygen forcing the Italian to make a mistake with the forehand and 15-15; after a long exchange Berrettini comes back, his forehand is splendid; Monfils forces Berrettini’s backhand and moves to 40-30 playing on the lines; he closes with his first ace.

4-2 – First chance to stretch for the blue; after a first mistake by Monfils, the second ace of the match arrives: 30-0; straight winning for three balls of 4-2; the first is enough, the second consecutive game leaving the rival to zero.

BREAK BERRETTINI 3-2 – With a mistake on the forehand and the first double foul of the match, Monfils goes under 0-30; also misses the backhand and Berrettini has three break points; Rip the service to zero

2-2 – It’s up to Berrettini to serve again; great sprint by Monfils and forced error on Berrettini’s forehand in the lob between the legs, 0-15; tie and then a winning serve by Berrettini; problems with a shoe for the French; Monfils also changes the racket and finds the equalizer with a great forehand, 30-30; double straight and maintained service.

1-2 – First winner of Monfils, then Berrettini responds with a great straight along the line for 15 all; Monfils keeps the game at 15 again with a deep first serve.

1-1 – Matteo loses the first service ball, Monfils’s forehand is beautiful; the Italian forces the French to force double for a draw; then the advantage by forcing the error Gal even with the forehand; 40-15 also arrives (Monfils’ free error) and the first ace of the match.

0-1

– the French in the service, his the first point. And he holds the 40-15 serve.

10:53 – in Melbourne it’s almost 9 pm, everything is ready to start the match between Matteo Berrettini and Gal Monfils.

10:51 – Warm-up in progress at the RLA. Dark suits for both athletes.

At the Rod Laver Arena the match between Ashleigh Barty and the American Jessica Pegula ended with a peremptory 6-2, 6-0 for the Australian, who reached the semifinals in her Melbourne (Madison Keys will find). After the interviews, the operations of the Berrettini-Monfils confrontation.