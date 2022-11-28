Today’s results, Nov 28 Qatar 2022 World Cup Fixture LIVE: all matches, schedules, results, standings

Table of Positions and Results World Cup Qatar 2022 today, Monday, November 28

Qatarthe host was the first country to say goodbye to the 2022 World Cup. There are others like France, current World Cup champion, broke the curse and advanced to the round of 16. Meanwhile, Argentina got into the fight.

Qatar 2022 World Cup Fixture results, date 3: all matches, schedules

Group A

B Group

Group C

Argentina vs. Poland | Wednesday, November 30, at 2 pm | Stadium 974.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico | Wednesday, November 30, at 2 pm | Lusail Stadium.

Group D

France vs. Tunisia | Wednesday November 30, at 10 am. | Education City Stadium.

Australia vs. Denmark | Wednesday, November 30, at 10 am.| Al Janoub Stadium.

Group E

Spain vs. Japan | Thursday, December 1, at 2 pm | Khalifa International Stadium.

Costa Rica vs. Germany | Thursday, December 1, at 2 pm | Al Bayt Stadium.

Group F

Belgium vs. Croatia | Thursday, December 1, at 10 am.| Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Canada vs. Morocco | Thursday December 1, at 10 am. | Al Thumama Stadium.

Group G

Brazil vs. Cameroon | Friday, December 2, at 2 pm | Lusail Stadium.

Serbia vs. Switzerland | Friday, December 2, at 2 pm| Stadium 974.

Group H

Portugal vs. South Korea | Friday December 2, at 10 am. | Education City Stadium.

Ghana vs. Uruguay | Friday December 2, at 10 am. | Al Janoub Stadium.

Results and Table of positions of the World Cup Qatar 2022

GROUP A

1. Netherlands: 4 points (+2)

2. Ecuador: 4 points (+2)

3. Senegal: 3 points (0)

4. Qatar: 0 points (-4)

B GROUP

1. England: 4 points (+4)

2. Iran: 3 points (-2)

3. United States: 2 point (0)

4. Wales: 1 point (-2)

GROUP C

1. Poland: 4 points (+2)

2. Argentina: 3 points (+1)

3. Saudi Arabia: 3 points (-1)

4. Mexico: 1 point (-2)

GROUP D

1. France: 6 points (+4) – Classified

2. Australia: 3 points (-two)

3. Denmark: 1 point (-1)

4. Tunisia: 1 point (-1)

GROUP E

1. Spain: 4 points (+7)

2. Japan: 3 points (0)

3. Costa Rica: 3 points (-6)

4. Germany: 1 point (-1)

GROUP F

1. Morocco: 4 point (+2)

2. Belgium: 3 points (-1)

3. Croatia: 1 point (0)

4. Canada: 0 points (-1)

GROUP G

1. Brazil 6 points (+3) – Qualified

2. Switzerland 3 points (0)

3. Cameroon 1 point (-1)

4. Serbia 1 point (-2)

GROUP H

1. Portugal 6 points (+3) – Qualified

2. Ghana 3 points (0)

3. South Korea 1 point (-1)

4. Uruguay 1 point (-2)

