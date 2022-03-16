Today’s viral video | Better here he ran than here he died: lion climbs tree to escape herd of buffalo | Instagram | South Africa | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

The lion is popularly regarded as the “King of the jungle” for being the most feared of the animal kingdom; however, a video of Instagram He shows an attitude that is far from that of a monarch, because, seeing a herd of buffalo approaching him, he decides to escape by climbing a tree to save his life. The video took nothing to make trend in this social network.

What happened? The footage shows a lion clinging with all four paws to a lonely treewhile behind him, surrounding him, you can see a large number of buffaloes staring at him, as if waiting for him to descend to go for him.

The feline’s face looks scaredwith its jaws exposed, with obvious fear, feeling that its life is in danger, but towards the end of the short video, the animal begins, little by little, to descend, perhaps due to the tiredness of its body that can no longer stand clinging to the trunk.

The tape was published on Instagram on February 14 and, since then, has accumulated close to 22 thousand “I like”, whose legend reads as follows: “Lion climbing a tree to save his life from buffalo”.

Immediately, thousands of users of this virtual platform they went to the comment box to leave their love, but also their empathy for the heartbroken Lion in trouble: “Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted”, “Hold on tight, Simba, your father is on his way.”, “You can run, but you can’t hide”.

What characteristics does the lion have?

According to escola.britannica.com.brthe Lion It has a long body, short legs, sharp claws, and a large head. Adult males are 2.7–3 meters (9–10 ft) long, including the tail. They stand about 1 meter (3 feet) tall and can weigh between 170 and 230 kilograms (370–500 pounds). Females are shorter and slimmer.

What is the habitat of the lion?

The lions They live in the African savannahs and in a small area of ​​northeast India, but they are a very vulnerable species because they used to live in other parts of the world from which they have been disappearing, he says. National Geographic.

Where do lions live and what do they eat?

The lions They usually take refuge from the sun under acacias and other trees in the African region, where they hunt antelopes, emus and other endemic species. Most lions today they live in East and South Africa, where it is estimated that its population does not exceed a thousand adult specimens, says the website characteristics.co.

What do lions eat?

according to website concept ofthe favorite prey of the lions They are usually large mammals, such as wildebeest, buffalo, impala, zebra, wild boar, deer or young giraffe, and even seals, if they can find one off the Namibian coast. If they live near herds of cattle, it is likely that they will also take some cattle from time to time.