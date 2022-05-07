Todd Boehly’s consortium wins the offer to take over Chelsea, according to the press

A person in front of a board outside Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea Football Club. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly won the bid to acquire Chelseaone of the most important clubs in the English Premier League, in an operation for almost 5,000 million dollars the British daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

The proposal was sent to the government and the Premier League for approval.

With just over three weeks to go before the club’s operating license ends, which expires on May 31, Boehly is set to complete its acquisition later this month.according to the Telegraph.

Russian owner Roman Abramovich, now subject to sanctions by the British governmentput the London club up for sale in early March after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Abramovich cleared the way for the acquisition on Thursday after He denied the information that he wanted a loan granted to the club to be returnedreportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.85 billion).

The Boehly group, which also includes Clearlake Capital, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and British real estate investor Jonathan Goldstein, was exclusively negotiating the purchase of the club after a late offer was rejected British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Groups led by Stephen Pagliuca, one of the owners of the Boston Celtics, and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton were eliminated earlier in the bidding process, while a consortium led by the Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs , withdrew from the race.

(1 dollar = 0.8106 pounds)

