Todd Haynes – ‘May December’ Movie Review

Todd Haynes – ‘May December’

The story of May Kay Letourneau, the American sex offender convicted of second-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl, has inspired Todd Haynes’ new film, may decemberIn which Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth, an actress who travels to Georgia to meet a woman who had an affair with the 13-year-old boy she will soon portray in a biopic.

It’s been 20 years since the relationship between Grace (played by Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) hit the front pages of the tabloid newspapers, and it seems the pair have settled into a normal life; A nice house by the ocean, the children soon to be separated for college, but when Elizabeth only scratches the surface, she discovers that there is deep trauma and buried resentment.

each main character of may december It appears to always be on the brink of collapse, each equally demonstrating their own special methods of desperately trying to keep things together. Gracie appears to ignore her, let’s face it, one-time pedophilia by baking cakes and pretending to have a wonderful relationship with her husband and children.

However, it seems that Joe is having a more difficult time; He is flirtatiously texting with a fellow butterfly lover and mourning the end of his childhood and adolescence as his children suddenly reach college age. When his son returns, he smokes marijuana with him for the first time and begins to cry as he worries about his position as a father, something he apparently has the power to do at age 18. There was no maturity.

And when Joe finally brings up the elephant in the room with Gracie to find out if he’s really old enough to make the decision to have kids at such a young age, drawing attention to his manipulation, She shoots him without caring. She is clearly on the verge of a mental breakdown, which reveals that she is more insensitive than her head-in-the-clouds behavior initially suggests.

Elizabeth also seems to have changed in a way that many actors often do, between managing her real life, which we get rare glimpses of (a few short interactions with a mysterious fiancé), and making herself a character. Pour in, one of which is increasingly isolated, morally inept and extremely difficult to identify.

Like many of Haynes’ films, may december It’s an entertaining but uncomfortable watch, mainly because of the way it’s presented. As in his previous Julianne Moore-starring film SafeHaynes uses an almost murder mystery score that ramps up the tension so much that the proceedings become almost comical.

Humor is a central part of the presentation, perhaps indicative of the fact that there is a serious undercurrent here, the trauma of Gracie’s immoral love and subsequent imprisonment, which involves the loss of innocence and childhood, and Elizabeth’s difficulty and obsession with finding Gracie such. To portray something that is simultaneously honest, sexy and entertaining.

Perhaps Haynes’s treatment of fantasy versus reality is the best. A film based on a true story naturally has an air of meta, but more importantly, it examines whether fiction or truth is more important to an individual. To Elizabeth, this is clearly Joe and Gracie’s story, and when she calls it so, i.e. a “story”, Joe becomes frustrated, rebuking the actor and telling him, “It’s a story.” No; it’s not a story.” “It’s my Life”.

Haynes believes that fantasy is actually more attractive than reality, not only in terms of production but also in the sense that we each weave our own personal imagination, whether through love or through denial, from the truth. To stop them from hurting us and causing disappointment. Control, especially in Gracie, is what makes those particular fantasies more domineering and sometimes evil.

may december Will be released in UK cinemas on 17 November and on Sky Cinema on 8 December.