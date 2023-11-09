Todd Haynes’ “May December” opens in 35mm at the Hollywood Theater on November 17

it’s official: may decemberThe latest film from acclaimed Portland director Todd Haynes (carol, away from heaven, I am not there) 35mm film at the Hollywood Theater will open on Friday, November 17.

This announcement comes as no surprise (Haynes is a member of the board of directors of the Hollywood Theatre). But given that the film is being released by Netflix, which is notoriously picky about theatrical releases, the revelation that Haynes’ film will be screening in one of the city’s best theaters is cause for celebration.

The theater has scheduled 35mm screenings for November 17, 18, 19, and 21 (with additional digital screenings on November 17–20 and 22). Given the local love for Haynes, you can expect shows to sell out quickly, so the best option is to purchase them through hollywoodtheatre.org.

A few films followed (including the graphic novel adaptation). stunned and legal thrillers dark waters) that never caught on, Haynes is moving forward quickly. his 2021 documentary the Velvet Underground highly praised, and when may december First released at the Cannes Film Festival last May, it sold to Netflix for $11 million.

may december Stars Haynes’ mainstay Julianne Moore (Safe, away from heaven) as Gracie, a woman who becomes a tabloid fixation after being caught having sex with a seventh-grade student. The cast also includes Natalie Portman, who plays an actress who is about to play Gracie in a movie.

tickets for may december Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at the Hollywood Theatre.