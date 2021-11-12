Todd Howard also trolled by his son – Nerd4.life

The development of The Elder Scrolls 6 it’s still a mystery, but the wait is so spasmodic that Todd Howard of Bethesda was trolled even by his son, evidently a fan of the series.

During a question-and-answer session for the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, Howard said he understands the frustration of many fans who are waiting for news of the game and who keep asking questions about it, and then tell a story. anecdote concerning the son.

The day of the father’s Day the boy gave his father a note where it said: “You are a great father, but where is TES 6?“Well, if your father is Todd Howard it is also right that you can troll him a bit, otherwise what’s the point?

Indeed the development of The Elder Scrolls VI is becoming something of an industry myth. Surely the announcement a few years ago was premature, since there was really nothing ready to show and there were other projects at stake.

Unfortunately again, Howard did not provide details. We certainly won’t see it anytime soon, as Starfield will be launched in 2022. Let’s wait at least for 2024, to be optimistic.

That said, The Elder Scrolls VI is in development for PC and Xbox Series X and S. It will definitely be available from launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription.