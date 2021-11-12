Tech

Todd Howard also trolled by his son – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

The development of The Elder Scrolls 6 it’s still a mystery, but the wait is so spasmodic that Todd Howard of Bethesda was trolled even by his son, evidently a fan of the series.

During a question-and-answer session for the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, Howard said he understands the frustration of many fans who are waiting for news of the game and who keep asking questions about it, and then tell a story. anecdote concerning the son.

The day of the father’s Day the boy gave his father a note where it said: “You are a great father, but where is TES 6?“Well, if your father is Todd Howard it is also right that you can troll him a bit, otherwise what’s the point?

Indeed the development of The Elder Scrolls VI is becoming something of an industry myth. Surely the announcement a few years ago was premature, since there was really nothing ready to show and there were other projects at stake.

Unfortunately again, Howard did not provide details. We certainly won’t see it anytime soon, as Starfield will be launched in 2022. Let’s wait at least for 2024, to be optimistic.

That said, The Elder Scrolls VI is in development for PC and Xbox Series X and S. It will definitely be available from launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bully 2 canceled from Take 2 with a loss of $ 53 million? Schreier comments on the rumor

1 week ago

How to see Rai 4K on digital terrestrial? Here’s where it’s active

2 days ago

An asteroid has just touched the earth, the problem is that no one had seen it coming

1 week ago

Order a trade-in Pixel 6, get the 6 Pro, and that’s okay for Google

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button