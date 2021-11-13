Todd Howard made fun of by his son

Much more focused on communication than the ambitious Starfield, Bethesda continues to keep silence on The Elder Scrolls 6 project, announced well in advance by the company during E3 2018.

While apparently still far from its debut date, The Elder Scrolls 6 continues to persistently remain in the thoughts of Bethesda fans, and it was inevitable to talk about the subject during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session held recently on reddit.

In addition to talking about the time gap that will exist between this new chapter of the series and Skyrim, Howard told a nice anecdote which saw him as a protagonist during Father’s Day. Apparently his son is also among the people who most eagerly await TES VI, and it is for this reason that Howard received a greeting card that reads: “You are a great dad, but where is TES VI? “. A fun way to highlight how important The Elder Scrolls name has remained in the gaming industry, even ten years after the original release of TES V: Skyrim.

Not much is known about the form that TES VI will take, however Howard was keen to point out that, net of the Fallout 76 experiment, single player games remain in Bethesda’s DNA. The new GeForce Now leak sets the launch date of TES VI at 2024, however it could be a speculative window from NVIDIA.