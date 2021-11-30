Todd Howard talks about the great ambitions of the game – Nerd4.life

Starfield is still largely shrouded in mystery, but there is no doubt that this is a truly ambitious project for Bethesda, as the new video diary in which Todd Howard and two other members of the development team talk about these aspects of production.

With a release date written in ink and set for November 11, 2022, Starfield will take us into open space, as part of an exciting adventure full of exploratory phases, exciting discoveries and fully sci-fi atmospheres.

A speech that the three authors have taken very far away, starting from what it means today to play video games to then move on to the internal composition of Bethesda and the size of the titles it makes, to the fact that they are literally played for years.

The goal is to do the same with Starfield, while using a substantially realistic basis. Despite this, the project has some points in common with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and according to Howard they are the ones that the authors like most and not only, such as the first person view and the high degree of environmental interaction.

The video series “In the Star Field” will accompany us from now to the next few months to discover the new Bethesda game, gradually revealing its characteristics and peculiarities. For more details, check out our review of Starfield’s E3 2021 trailer.