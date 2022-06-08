Todd Phillips revealed the working title for the sequel to “Joker”

Director Todd Phillips posted on his Instagram account the first photo of the sequel to joker of 2019where the cover of the script was shown, written by Phillips and Scott Silver, and which revealed the name of the suquel: Joker: Folie a Deux.

Also in that picture you can see the protagonist of the first part Joaquin Phoenixreading the script.

It should be remembered, that the film released in 2019 obtained 12 Oscar nominationsincluding Best Picture, Best Director for Phillips, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Phillips and Silver. Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir won Best Original Score.

Although no details of the plot of the new film were reported joker in his Instagram post, the caption offers some intriguing implications. Literally translated as “shared madness” or “madness of two”folie à deux is a common term for shared delusional disorder.

That could refer to how Gotham City widely accepts Arthur’s villainy in the first movie, but it could also suggest that Phillips’ sequel will bring his own interpretation of the Joker’s main (and, actually, only) sidekick in life, crime, and madness. harley quinnwho has been portrayed in other DC adaptations by Margot Robbie (in live action) and Kaley Cuoco (in animation).