Tod’s grows and bets on young people: “We are looking for 100, specialized or to train”

February 5, 2022 – 12:21 pm –

The Tod’s group is looking for young people for the footwear and leather goods sectors, new recruits to be initiated into the ever-growing production departments. In fact, searches have been opened for over 100 positions which concern both specialized figures and profiles to be trained. The research invests the Marche region, offering positions within all the production centers of the group in the region.

«The project is part of a path undertaken for decades in Tod’s modus operandi. The training of people has always been – they explain from Diego Della Valle’s company – at the base of the growth strategy of the brand which over the years has seen the growth of many young enthusiasts and who, to date, hold roles within the company. With the “Bottega dei Mestieri”, the Tod’s Group encourages young people to undertake a path linked to the tradition of know-how. In this process, in fact, the older artisans dedicate themselves to the professional growth of young people to keep alive the values ​​of excellence of Made in Italy.“.

Tod’s therefore wants to bring young people closer to the world of the Italian artisan tradition, teaching them how to combine craftsmanship with innovation, “with the aim of maintaining the quality of the production process unchanged and always enhancing the level of quality and craftsmanship. that has always distinguished the brand. An important aspect of these processes – continues the company – is that linked to new technologies that combine and enhance artisan knowledge in a union that looks to the future, always putting research and innovation at the center of every process. Production philosophy that looks at the new world of work and industry 4.0. These training courses also consolidate the professionalism of the Marche region which, increasingly, is recognized as a place of excellence in the artisan production of the footwear and leather goods sectors. The generational handover thus ensures continuity to these important sectors of the Marche economy, ensuring the region its identity profile linked precisely to these excellences ».

