Tod’s hires one hundred young people in the Marche region – Economy

Fermo, February 5, 2022 – UnionCamere and Anpal (the ministerial agency for active employment policies) had announced it a few days ago: “Businesses are resuming planning hiring”. And immediately comes a first confirmation: the group Tod’s prepares to implement personnel in all the Group’s production centers active in the Marche, expecting to insert further 100 employees in the production channels of footwear and leather goods. An operation with multiple objectives: to insert new workforce in the Group’s factories, (in addition to the Brancadoro headquarters, those of Comunanza, Arquata del Tronto and Tolentino) and create the conditions for a generational transition that is now unpostponable, bringing the most elderly and young people ready to learn the trade, to maintain in the Marche that identity profile in the fashion sector that has made it an excellence and a point of reference in the world.

Tod’s invests in the ‘Work Village’

The numbers for the year 2021 of the Tod’s Group they came close to pre-pandemic results, making a draw, if not a brilliant overtaking in revenues, within reach this year. Data that, after two difficult years, lived with great uncertainty and faced with the caution ‘of a good family man’, have instilled renewed enthusiasm in the Group and in the president, Diego Della Valle, which has already given a mandate to look for new recruits to start up in production departments in continuous recovery and growth. There are over one hundred positions requested involving highly specialized figures but, above all, profiles to be trained through the ‘Bottega dei professeri’ which involves unemployed between 18 and 35 years. Employees that Della Valle is expressly looking for in the Marche region. The project is part of a path taken by Tod’s for some time and is fully part of the company’s modus operandi: training has always been the basis of the brand’s growth strategy.









Tod’s, revenues and turnover on the rise

It is not new the use of the ‘Bottega dei Mestieri’ with which the Group trains and encourages young people to undertake a path in which they can take up the baton of the tradition of know-how, thanks to the elderly craftsmen who support them in their professional growth, transmitting them the values ​​of excellence of made in Italy. Bringing together young and old also means creating a contamination of tradition and innovation, a union that looks to the future without losing ancient skills. The purpose of this recruitment of new recruits is also to maintain the quality of the production process unchanged, enhance the quality and craftsmanship level that has always distinguished the brand, consolidate the professionalism of the Marche region, ensuring employment and a generational change that perpetuates the identity profile of the region.

Chiara Ferragni: her daughter’s cradle shoes are from Monte Urano