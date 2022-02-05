Tod’s is growing again and is looking for a hundred young people in the Marche to hire. Here is the project to select highly specialized figures

ANCONA – Tod’s is looking for over one hundred employees in the Marche region. Sales have restarted and now there is a need to adjust production to the requests coming mainly from China. In the fourth quarter of 2021 the revenues of the company led by the brothers Diego And Andrea Della Valle have grown by almost 10% compared to the same period in 2019, the year before the arrival of the pandemic. And there are excellent prospects for this year.

The target

“The first indications we receive from the new Spring-Summer 2022 collections currently in stores are very positive and make us look forward to 2022 with optimism,” Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the a group that employs more than 4,500 people all over the world.

Plan

To support growth, the company has opened the search for over 100 positions involving both highly specialized figures and profiles to be trained. Recruitments are expected in the 5 production plants that Tod’s has in the Marche region. Applications can be entered via social media (Linkedin), on the company website or physically, in the company’s headquarters in Casette d’Ete. In a moment of crisis such as the one that is going through the Fermano-Maceratese footwear district, with employees in the sector in continuous decline, this news represents a good dose of confidence and optimism. And gives a decisive boost to the world of work. The objective of the fashion house is also to increase the presence of young people in the footwear and leather goods departments to guarantee that generational change that is essential to be able to maintain the high level of craftsmanship that distinguishes the Tod’s brands in the world. In modern craftsmanship, experience and tradition are combined with new technologies, placing research and innovation at the center of every process. It is the obligatory path that Tod’s must follow in order to remain competitive on international markets. To do this, it is necessary to invest in young people, a well-known mantra in the Brancadoro industrial area. The Tod’s group, which controls the brands Tod’s, Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fayhas always invested in young people and training. To support young creatives the group has started collaborations with the most important fashion schools. The latest examples are Central Saint Martins in London in 2021, the Marangoni Institute and Polimoda for the master in Bag Design in 2022.

The choice

With the project Workshop of the Trades, instead, the company encourages young people to undertake a path linked to the tradition of know-how. The boys are supported by the most experienced master craftsmen to obtain a certain professional growth. This year the Bottega dei Mestieri turns 10 years old. Overall it was attended by 200 young people, of whom about 140 were then hired. Profiles under 30 are privileged but there is also direct training for more specialized figures with experience. Currently, about 30 young people are attending the shop at the various Tod’s factories, but new entrants are expected and recruiting has already started. It should be emphasized how these training courses increase the professionalism and skills of the workers of the entire regional footwear sector. A territory that has always been a place of excellence for artisan production for footwear and leather goods, which in this way guarantees that obligatory generational transition if you want to look to the future.

