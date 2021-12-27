Todt-Ferrari: the assignment could go beyond the track – F1 Team – Formula 1

Those ending 2021 are home announcement days Ferrari. After the formalization of the return of the Santander bank as a premium sponsor for 2022, today it was the turn of Velas, a brand specialized in the blockchain sector (digital registers whose entries are grouped in blocks, linked in chronological order whose integrity is ensured by the use of cryptography).

The British journalist Joe Saward in the latest update of his blog pointed out that this long series of announcements does not necessarily exclude the continuation of the relationship with Philip Morris, even if the real announcement by Ferrari for 2022 will be another one, namely that relating to the return to Maranello of Jean Todt, for some time engaged in negotiations with the President of the Maranello House, John Elkann. Here are some excerpts from Joe Saward’s blog.

“[…] On the Ferrari website there is a large blank space under the title ‘Sponsor’ and then there are two levels of partners, with the premium one being guaranteed larger logos. The main sponsorship of Ferrari is still up for grabs then, or perhaps it has already been established and simply needs to be announced. […] The most important announcement, however, will be that relating to the return of Jean Todt to Maranello in the role of super-consultant, a position that will involve both the Scuderia and the car manufacturer. Expect to see Jean appear at races in 2022 ″.