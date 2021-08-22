News

together again. And on vacation in Italy

They welcomed their first daughter a year ago. And now, while they wait to get married, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in Italy for the holidays.

famous couples
(Photo: Getty Images)

In 2016 they recovered and never left. After a back and forth continued for two years. We are talking about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who, after getting back together, welcomed their first daughter last year. Now, waiting for us to get married again as in fairy tales, the couple delight fans with photos on social media. The American actor and singer are, in fact, on vacation in our country. They left Venice several months ago and we can swear that the tour can continue. Not only because it is their second trip to Italy, but also because of the veto that the Biden administration has applied to travel from Europe.

More in love than ever

famous couples on vacation
(Photo: Getty Images)

After a foray into Venice, this spring, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrived in Capri, where Jay-Z and Beyoncé also landed on a yacht in 2018.

With them there is also their newly born daughter, Daisy Dove, who, however, did not grab the same likes as dad Bloom, naked in August on Instagram.

The photo went around the world and immediately garnered the compliments of the actor’s fans, friends and colleagues.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: also the tour in Italy at the replay

famous people on vacation
(Photo: Getty Images)

But it is not the first time that the couple arrives in Italy. Months earlier they had landed in Venice, for a romantic gondola ride and a tour of Murano.

Two years ago, however, they had visited Sardinia and Rome. Now they have returned to the Peninsula, perhaps to pick up the thread from where it left off.

