together again in a movie for Apple

Brad Pitt and George Clooney stronger than the crisis, the cuts, the downsizing. A few days after the announcement of a film in the pipeline with the golden couple of Hollywood were enough to witness the battle to the death with millionaire rises between the studios and the streaming services to grab the blockbuster (on trust but with two undeniable guarantees ). As told by The Hollywood Reporter, to win the film, drum roll, it was Apple. Of course door, white hair, boomers, the two BFFs are a force of nature and one of the few able to move capital.

But what is the film with Brad Pitt and George Clooney as actors and producers about? At the center of the story, two lone scammers who see their paths cross when they are called to take on the same job. A millionaire compensation for the two protagonists, who with their respective production companies will also participate behind the scenes. The screenplay and direction is also seeded: the project will be written, directed and produced by Jon Watts, one of the most popular directors in Hollywood, not surprisingly already behind the camera of the latest successful trilogy of Spider Man and announced director of Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

Apple would have prevailed on Netflix, Sony and Lionsgate but also on Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros. An understandable common interest for a project destined to make big numbers thanks to the appeal of its stars. George and Brad are longtime friends (although they are “competing” for coffee on TV). The first set shared exactly twenty years ago with Ocean’s Eleven by Steven Soderbergh: then came the sequel Ocean’s Twelve And Ocean’s Thirteen, and also the Coen brothers film Burn After Reading. Brad also starred with a brief cameo in Clooney’s directorial debut film, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney at the screening of Burn After Reading at the Venice Film Festival in 2008 George PimentelGetty Images

Clooney, Pitt and Watts are busy today (someone in LA’s longest, most expensive, and most complex divorce), so it’s not known exactly when the project will see the light. But given the circumstances, it’s worth the wait.

