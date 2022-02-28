Together again? This was the reunion of Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston

Rumors arose again of a possible Romance between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, one of the favorite couples. On February 14, the former couple met in Paris to go to dinner at a restaurant.

According to the closer magazine, the actor was invited by the French Minister of Culture. The surprise was that Jennifer was also there filming the second part of a Netflix comedy.

Although actors They tried to go unnoticed, they could not avoid members of the press who recognized them in the restaurant.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had dinner together on February 14

Jennifer He arrived with a casual look of jeans and a jacket while Brad Pitt arrived with a casual image and surrounded by bodyguards.

The love story of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began in 1998 with the actor’s participation in the Friends series. It was then that the crush occurred until they were taken to the altar in 2000 as part of an intimate ceremony

However, five years later they parted ways and there was rumors of an alleged infidelity on the part of Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie was the one blamed for the romance on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith and this turned out to be true.

One of the reunions The most remembered of the former couple occurred in 2020 after 15 years without seeing each other. It was at the SAG Awards.

Jennifer Aniston He married years later but also divorced and recently Brad Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie.

