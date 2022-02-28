Together again? This was the reunion of Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston

Rumors arose again of a possible Romance between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, one of the favorite couples. On February 14, the former couple met in Paris to go to dinner at a restaurant.

According to the closer magazine, the actor was invited by the French Minister of Culture. The surprise was that Jennifer was also there filming the second part of a Netflix comedy.

