Together at the Oscars 2022: who is Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend

Kristen Stewart and his girlfriend Dylan Meyer will soon say ‘I do’. The actress, eternally remembered for her role as Bella Swan in the saga Twilightannounced their engagement last November on Howard Stern’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on SiriusXM.

“We’re getting married, we’re going to do it. I wanted them to propose to me, so I think I defined very well what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re getting married, it’s going to happen,” said the actress, excited by her future engagement. Dyan Meyer was in charge of asking the big question and Kristen hesitated to answer yes.

“I didn’t have anything specific in mind. It wasn’t clear that I was going to be the one they were proposing to, you know? With two girls you never know who’s going to play that weird, damn gender role. We don’t do things like that or we thought in those terms. He just saw the opportunity and did it. And it was cute, “added Stewart, who is not the first time he has spoken in public about his wedding plans.

Already in 2019, when his courtship was known, Stewart assured in the same program that he could not “wait” to ask his girl to marry him. “I think good things happen fast,” the actress said. However, she has finally been the one surprised by her girl.

Together at the Oscars 2022

Dylan Meyer accompanied his fiancee on the red carpet of the Oscars, where they starred a shy but tender kiss in front of the cameras of the photographers.

A moment that quickly went viral on social networks, where the couple’s followers celebrated their appearance. Kristen Stewart was Oscar-nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role as Diana of Wales in Spencer.





Actress Kristen Stewart, characterized as Diana of Wales for the movie ‘Spencer’ // ONDA CERO





Who is Dylan Meyer and how did they meet

Although they have known each other for seven years, it was not until 2019 that something more than a friendship emerged between them. The paparazzi photographed them kissing in New York in the summer of that year and some images served as confirmation. Kristen Stewart was in love again after her breakup with Stella Maxwell, with which he had several comings and goings.

“She showed up at a friend’s birthday and I was like, ‘Where were you and how could I not know?'” the actress said on the Howard show. After the reunion of her, things started to work very quickly. “The first time I told her I loved her it was really late and we were in some stinky bar, and her friends were there, they left and I just let her go,’God, man, I’m so in love with you. And point. It was nothing specific, and at the same time it was so obvious … “, she revealed.

Dylan Meyer works as screenwriter and actress. She has been part of the script team for the Netflix movie Moxie and has also worked on the series Miss 2059. As an actress, we have seen her in the series Homemade, a compilation of short films recorded during the 2020 confinement. One of them it is Stewart’s own creation.

In his social networks, Dylan Meyer has not been able to hide the happiness he feels next to Kristen. “You can find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police,” he wrote alongside a romantic photo.